Finland To Award Climate Honours Diploma To Fahad Al-Attiyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On October 28, 2026, the World Sustainability Day, Finland is awarding Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Founder and Director of the Caravane Earth Foundation and Chair of INTBAU Qatar, a Climate Honours diploma in recognition of his commitment to promoting sustainability in agriculture and architecture as well as food security in dryland regions.

Finnish missions around the world grant Climate Honours diplomas to organisations and individuals leading the way in combating climate change. Through this initiative, Finland aims to highlight international actors working towards a shared and sustainable future. The Climate Honours initiative expresses gratitude and encouragement while drawing attention to impactful action, said a statement issued by the embassy of Finland. Former President of Finland H E Tarja Halonen, who has served as Co-Chair of the United Nations Millennium Summit and the UN High-Level Panel on Global Sustainability, currently serves as Land Ambassador for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). She appreciates the important role of civil society in addressing sustainability:“As Land Ambassador for UNCCD, I regard sustainable land management and agriculture as essential means for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. On the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the Caravane Earth Foundation and Heenat Salma Farm, I wish to congratulate Fahad Al-Attiyah for his long-term commitment to developing sustainable solutions for drylands in Asia and Africa. Through its work in sustainable agriculture, architecture and, more recently, human-centred urban development, the Caravane Earth Foundation has demonstrated how environmental responsibility, cultural heritage and social wellbeing can reinforce one another.

“These are values that are increasingly important in a changing climate. I am pleased to see these efforts recognised through the Climate Honours award. I warmly congratulate Fahad Al-Attiyah and all those involved in the foundation's work.”

Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen said:“As an officially accredited NGO by Unesco for Intangible Cultural Heritage, Caravane Earth engages in global advisory on sustainability. While it maintains a strong presence in Qatar, the foundation actively operates a wide footprint of cross-border projects across Europe, North Africa, and South Asia. Close international cooperation is essential to secure opportunities for a good life for both present and future generations.”