PB Money Gets OBPP License, Aims To Expand Access To Bonds For Retail Investors
Santosh Agarwal, Director, PB Money & CEO, Paisabazaar
Santosh Agarwal, Director, PB Money & CEO, Paisabazaar, said,“Our vision is to address the evolving financial needs of consumers across their financial lives, and investments are an important part of that journey. Bonds represent an important yet relatively underexplored fixed-income investment avenue for retail investors in India. The OBPP license for PB Money is an important step in enabling a seamless experience across the bond investment journey, while making it easier for consumers to discover and evaluate bonds as part of their broader investment choices. We see significant potential to make a wider range of investment products more accessible to consumers as their financial needs evolve.”
Through PB Money, investors can explore bonds using parameters such as yield, credit rating and investment amount, helping them compare available opportunities and make informed investment decisions. The platform will focus on simplifying the bond investment experience and enabling consumers to access a wider range of fixed-income investment options.
For more details, visit: pbmoney
About Paisabazaar
Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.
About PB Money
PB Money is an investment platform with a strategic partnership with Paisabazaar, focused on expanding access to bond investments for retail investors. The platform enables investors to discover and compare bonds based on parameters such as yield, credit rating and investment amount, helping them make informed investment decisions.
PB Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech Limited, operates PB Money and is a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP) and stockbroker in the debt segment of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), enabling investors to access bond offerings and trade in secondary-market bonds and debentures through the exchange. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000333532; NSE Member Code: 90494.
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