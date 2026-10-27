10 Million Sq. Ft. Delivered, Building Today And Designing & Delivering The Spaces Of Tomorrow

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Flipspaces is a global, technology-led design-and-build company working across asset classes. Its proprietary technology connects design to delivery, enabling faster decisions, greater transparency and predictable project outcomes. Strategy, design, engineering, product supply, manufacturing, project management and construction all sit on a single accountable platform. Flipspaces has delivered 1,000+ projects and over 10 million sq. ft. across 20+ cities in India, the USA and the UAE.



Design to delivery, one accountable partner



The Future Has Always Been Part of the Blueprint

Forecasting begins with noticing what others might overlook: a shift in patterns, a change in direction, or the first signs of what the future might demand. Today, technology makes it easier to recognise these signals and turn them into action, but the instinct to look ahead has always been central to how Flipspaces operates. Since its inception, we have focused on anticipating the evolving needs of spaces, rethinking how they are envisioned, designed and delivered to help businesses prepare for what lies ahead.



This belief has shaped our journey from the very beginning. Founded by Kunal Sharma, Flipspaces was built on the conviction that the future of spaces would depend on a smarter, more connected approach to design and build. Long before artificial intelligence became a defining business conversation, we were developing technology-led solutions that brought greater foresight, coordination and predictability to the entire process, from conceptualisation to delivery. For us, forecasting has never been about predicting the future alone, but about building the capabilities to meet it.

Building Foresight into Every Stage

Rather than adding technology to an existing process, we made it integral to how spaces take shape. Our proprietary suite, VIZWORLD, including VIZWALK, VIZDOM, VIZCART, and VIZCLIENT, supports the journey from product conceptualisation and visualisation to sourcing, project coordination, and execution.



This philosophy has translated into more than 10 million sq. ft. delivered across 1,000+ projects in 20+ cities and three countries, spanning Workspace, Co-working, Retail, F&B, Hospitality, Education, Mixed-use or Multifamily spaces for leading enterprises including BSH, Nitya Capital, ICICI Prudential, Puma, TCS, Firstsource, Cipla, Emirates, among many more. Every project has strengthened our understanding of the complexities behind delivery and informed how we approach the next.

Where Enterprise Ambition Takes Physical Form

As enterprises evolve, so does the infrastructure their ambitions demand. Businesses are establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to own global mandates, data centres to power digital ecosystems, and warehousing networks to keep supply chains moving. These emerging asset classes represent a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate, creating demand for spaces that must be delivered with greater technical precision, cost certainty and speed.



The scale of this transition is reflected in three rapidly growing markets:



Global Capability Centres (GCCs): India now has 2,117 GCCs employing 2.36 million professionals. Nearly half of the GCCs established since 2021 focused on AI from inception.

Data centres: India added 258 MW of new capacity in the first half of 2026, a 59% increase, with IT capacity projected to exceed 7 GW by 2030. Warehousing: India's industrial and warehousing stock is projected to grow from 610 million sq. ft. today to approximately 885 million sq. ft. by 2030.



Flipspaces is extending its design and build capabilities into these three categories in response to this shift. Our experience with TCS and Firstsource across workplaces, TCS's main equipment rooms, and a global logistics leader's technology centre demonstrates how our established delivery model translates across the environments enterprises depend on. This is not a departure from our foundations, but an evolution of the capabilities we have built.



From Project Experience to Project Intelligence

At the centre of our delivery model is VIZWORLD, connecting design, sourcing, budgeting and execution through one integrated platform. Clients can explore spaces before construction, select and price products from a catalogue of over 200,000 options, and track progress, approvals and budgets throughout delivery.



Complementing this foundation is our integrated intelligence layer. Drawing on information from more than 1,000 delivered projects, it helps identify potential risks, retrieve project information, consolidate site updates from WhatsApp and generate reports on demand. Enterprise-grade security and traceability support the confidentiality required in sensitive environments such as GCCs and data centres.



As we enter more demanding asset classes, our technology suite will evolve alongside them, drawing on the experience of completed projects to make each subsequent delivery smarter, more connected and more predictable.



The Next Project Begins With What We Learn Today

For Flipspaces, forecasting has never meant waiting for the future to reveal itself. It has meant recognising where businesses are heading and building the technology, systems and spaces that will help them get there. From workplaces to the infrastructure enterprises are built on, our journey continues to turn foresight into something tangible, preparing for tomorrow by building what it demands today.