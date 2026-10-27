Indian Training Squadron Vessels Arrive In Colombo On Official Visit

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Two Indian Navy ships and an Indian Coast Guard vessel arrived in Colombo on 26 October for a formal visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi are part of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron and are carrying a total of 135 officer trainees. The vessels were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy on arrival. Sri Lanka Nav

The commanding officers met Western Naval Area Commander Rear Admiral Harsha De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters. Mementoes were exchanged during the meeting.

INS Tir, a training ship, is commanded by Captain Tijo K Joseph. INS Sujata is commanded by Commander Jishnu Madhavan, while Commandant Kundan Singh is in charge of ICGS Sarathi.

During the visit, the crews and trainees are scheduled to participate in programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Sri Lankan Navy personnel will also have an opportunity to observe training activities aboard the vessels and exchange professional knowledge with their Indian counterparts.

The visiting personnel are expected to travel to several locations around the island, according to the Navy.