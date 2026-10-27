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Sri Lanka Navy And New Zealand Discuss Maritime Security Cooperation


Date: 2026-10-27 04:04:58

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy and New Zealand have discussed irregular migration, maritime border security and transnational crime at a meeting held at the Northern Naval Command Headquarters on 26 October.

Sonya Douglas, the Irregular Migration Liaison Officer at the New Zealand High Commission in Colombo, met Northern Naval Area Commander Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana for the discussions.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the meeting covered irregular migration trends in the Northern Province, human trafficking and transnational organised crime. Sri Lanka Nav

The officials also explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation on maritime security.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of mementoes.

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Colombo Gazette

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