Sri Lanka Navy And New Zealand Discuss Maritime Security Cooperation
Sonya Douglas, the Irregular Migration Liaison Officer at the New Zealand High Commission in Colombo, met Northern Naval Area Commander Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana for the discussions.
According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the meeting covered irregular migration trends in the Northern Province, human trafficking and transnational organised crime. Sri Lanka Nav
The officials also explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation on maritime security.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of mementoes.
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