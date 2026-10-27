Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra To Undertake An Official Visit To Ankara From 26-28 October 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Türkiye from 26 to 28 October 2026.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Hemachandra will meet with his Turkish counterpart Berris Ekinci, and is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Deputy Ministers of Labour & Social Security; Trade; Culture & Tourism; Agriculture & Forestry, as well as the Deputy Minister of Transport & Infrastructure. The Deputy Minister will also engage with the Ankara Chamber of Commerce.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation between Sri Lanka and Türkiye and a Protocol amending the Air Transport Agreement will be signed between the two countries during the visit.