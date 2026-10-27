Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra To Undertake An Official Visit To Ankara From 26-28 October 2026
During the visit, Deputy Minister Hemachandra will meet with his Turkish counterpart Berris Ekinci, and is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Deputy Ministers of Labour & Social Security; Trade; Culture & Tourism; Agriculture & Forestry, as well as the Deputy Minister of Transport & Infrastructure. The Deputy Minister will also engage with the Ankara Chamber of Commerce.
A Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation between Sri Lanka and Türkiye and a Protocol amending the Air Transport Agreement will be signed between the two countries during the visit.
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