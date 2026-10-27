Sri Lanka And Romania Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation In Internal Security And Migrant Worker Protection

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has requested temporary relief for migrant workers in Romania who have lost their jobs and are waiting to secure new employment, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bucharest.

The request was made during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Minister Arun Hemachandra and Romanian Internal Affairs State Secretary Bogdan Despescu on 23 October.

The embassy said some workers faced difficulties obtaining new jobs and processing documentation because of the partial inactivation of Romania's gov platform.

It said Hemachandra sought transitional arrangements for affected workers, while Romanian representatives indicated that relief would be considered. Sri Lank

The meeting also covered cooperation on internal security, police matters and migrant worker protection.

According to the embassy, the two sides agreed to advance a proposed memorandum of understanding on preventing and combating transnational crime. The proposed framework would cover organised crime, human trafficking, migrant smuggling and illicit drug trafficking.

The delegations also discussed coordination among law enforcement, immigration, labour and consular authorities to support vulnerable migrant workers.

Hemachandra reiterated Sri Lanka's commitment to addressing unethical recruitment practices affecting its citizens in Romania.

Romanian representatives requested the Sri Lankan Embassy to liaise with the Inspector General of Romanian Immigration on matters concerning Sri Lankan nationals, the embassy said.

The embassy cited official records indicating that 28,304 Sri Lankan nationals were employed in Romania.

Sri Lankan Ambassador Samantha Pathirana and other embassy and ministry officials attended the meeting alongside Romanian immigration, border police and international affairs representatives.