USS Canberra (LCS-30) Makes Port Call In Colombo

This 127.6 metre long Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is commanded by Commander C Towles. Commissioned on 22 July 2023, USS Canberra (LCS-30) has since been in service with the US Navy. The ship previously made a port call in Sri Lanka on 12 June this year.

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