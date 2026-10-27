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USS Canberra (LCS-30) Makes Port Call In Colombo


Date: 2026-10-27 04:04:58

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United States Navy ship USS Canberra (LCS-30) arrived at the Port of Colombo this morning, 26 October 2026 for replenishment purposes. The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

This 127.6 metre long Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is commanded by Commander C Towles. Commissioned on 22 July 2023, USS Canberra (LCS-30) has since been in service with the US Navy. The ship previously made a port call in Sri Lanka on 12 June this year.

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Colombo Gazette

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