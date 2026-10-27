Azerbaijan's Experience Can Help Resolve Certain Conflicts - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, when we see new wars emerging almost every year, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's experience in stopping wars, the head of state noted: "It's very easy to start, but very difficult to end, and also very difficult to win. So I think Azerbaijan's experience – when we won the war, and the war was just, and when the defeated side capitulated, and after that we didn't go further, we stopped when it was time to stop and offered peace – should be examined by those who are involved in wars now."

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Azerbaijan's experience could be very valuable in showing what kind of existing precedents established by Azerbaijan can be used to address certain conflicts.