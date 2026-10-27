Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan's Experience Can Help Resolve Certain Conflicts - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 04:02:10

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Today, when we see new wars emerging almost every year, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's experience in stopping wars, the head of state noted: "It's very easy to start, but very difficult to end, and also very difficult to win. So I think Azerbaijan's experience – when we won the war, and the war was just, and when the defeated side capitulated, and after that we didn't go further, we stopped when it was time to stop and offered peace – should be examined by those who are involved in wars now."

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Azerbaijan's experience could be very valuable in showing what kind of existing precedents established by Azerbaijan can be used to address certain conflicts.

MENAFN27102026000187011040ID1111870984


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search