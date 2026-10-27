Kazakhstan Drafts Law To Ratify Security Agreement With China At Khorgos

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has published a draft law on ratifying an agreement with China on maintaining security and public order at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center on its Open Legal Acts portal.

The agreement was signed in Beijing on September 7, 2026.

Under the agreement, the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and China will cooperate in preventing, detecting, suppressing and investigating unlawful acts at the center, including those that threaten national security. Their cooperation will also cover locating and detaining wanted persons.

The two sides will exchange information and provide mutual assistance in accordance with their national legislation. They may also hold consultations on maintaining public order, managing traffic and overseeing infrastructure at the center.

The agreement establishes procedures for handling requests for assistance, protecting confidential information and dealing with suspects and accused persons. It also sets out rules governing detention, the release of detainees and the participation of representatives of one side in the execution of requests by the other.

In emergencies involving mass disturbances, terrorist attacks or threats to people's lives and health, the competent authorities must take lawful measures to address the situation. However, officials and military personnel of one side may not cross the border between the two countries' respective parts of the center without a request or authorization, including in cases of disasters treated as force majeure.

The agreement will enter into force 30 calendar days after the two sides exchange diplomatic notifications confirming completion of the domestic procedures required for its entry into force.

The public consultation on the draft law will run until November 18, 2026.