cBrain enters multi-year framework agreement with Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund

Copenhagen, October 27, 2026

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has entered into a framework agreement with Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund (DRV Bund) for support and configuration services related to its existing F2-based digital audit case management solution (digitale Prüfdienstakte, DiPA). The agreement runs from November 1, 2026 through December 31, 2029.

For cBrain, the agreement marks an important continuation of its activities in Germany, currently the company's largest international market.





About cBrain

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pioneering a new generation of integrated enterprise software, built specifically for government.

The cBrain F2 software brings together case management, document management, workflow automation, digital services and artificial intelligence in one unified platform. Delivered as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software, F2 enables government organizations to accelerate digital transformation without the complexity and cost of traditional custom-built IT systems.

F2 is used by more than 75 public authorities in Denmark, including the Danish government ministries.

Building on Denmark's position as a global leader in digital government, cBrain is bringing the Danish model of digital government to the world. Today, F2 is used by government organizations across five continents, demonstrating how the Danish model can be reused and scaled internationally through standard software.

For more information, visit .

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO









Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ..., +45 24429300

Attachment

Press Release no. 062026 (DRV multi-year framework agreement)