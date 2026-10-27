SMART Treuhand Acquires Streicher & Brotschin

SMART Holding AG, a portfolio company of Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG, managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, acquires Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG and other group companies in Basel.

Steinhausen, Switzerland – October 2026

SMART Holding AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG, Streicher & Brotschin Revision AG and AEQUITAS AG in Basel. Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG is one of the oldest fiduciary services firms in the Basel region and has been providing its clients with trusted and professional services in fiduciary services, taxation, auditing and advisory since 1927, maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Charles Tissier, Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG, comments:“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with SMART, our preferred partner for the succession of our business. We are highly impressed by the culture and professionalism of SMART and are convinced that together we can successfully continue to operate and further develop our fiduciary firm.”

Michel Rohrer, Member of the Board of Directors of Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG, adds:“For our clients, everything will of course remain unchanged. All existing contacts will continue to be available under the same terms and conditions. Charles and I will also remain on board and retain an equity stake in the company. We are very much looking forward to discussing current trends such as digitalization and AI with SMART and implementing them together!”

Stefan Widmer, Member of the Board of Directors of SMART, adds:“We warmly welcome our new colleagues in Basel to SMART and look forward to working together. We are convinced that together we can offer our clients the highest quality and the best solutions. With our network and many years of experience in implementing succession solutions, we will build one of Switzerland's leading groups in this industry.”





About SMART Holding AG and SMART Treuhand AG



SMART was founded in 2017 by Stefan Widmer and Stéphanie Rauchenstein and has since acquired and integrated numerous fiduciary and auditing firms, operating offices in Altendorf, Basel, Einsiedeln, Glarus, Hünenberg, Ilanz/Glion, Stans, Zurich and Zug. SMART's service offering encompasses the typical services of a fiduciary firm: accounting and reporting, payroll accounting and human resources, administrative support, as well as tax returns and value-added tax services. In addition, the group provides auditing services, legal and tax advisory services, and particularly consulting on digitalization and process optimization. With almost 100 employees across 9 locations, SMART primarily serves SMEs and private individuals.

About Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG

Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform for fiduciary and advisory firms in Switzerland. The group is headquartered in Steinhausen near Zug and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, primarily in the context of succession planning, partnerships and organic growth. The platform also aims to consistently deploy the latest and most innovative technologies, from digitalization to artificial intelligence, while remaining committed to ensuring the highest quality standards for its clients. The group is setting new standards for the industry and offers all employees attractive career development opportunities. Every member of the management team holds an equity stake in Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG, thereby forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG is based in Zug and operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg primarily invests in SMEs in German-speaking countries and selectively considers investments in start-ups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG through its fund Winterberg Investment XI. The two Managing Partners, Ralph Nowak and Fabian Kröher, manage Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG through its Board of Directors.

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Note to Editors: Please reference Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG when attributing any provided quotes and information.

For more information about Streicher & Brotschin Treuhand AG, please visit

For more information about Streicher & Brotschin Revision AG, please visit

For more information about AEQUITAS AG, please visit

For more information about SMART, please visit

For more information about Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG, please visit .







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