Hibob Presents Horizons, Its Inaugural Flagship Event Shaping The Next Era Of Organisational Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Hannah Fry, mathematician, broadcaster and Professor for the Public Understanding of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, will deliver the keynote at the London event for People, Finance and Technology leaders, cementing Organisational Intelligence as the future for the AI-powered enterprise, following HiBob's $166 million investment announcement

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob today announced Horizons by HiBob, its inaugural flagship event, designed to shape a new global playbook for how modern enterprises adapt, scale and lead in the AI era. Bringing together senior leaders and decision-makers across People, Finance and Technology, the one-day invitation-only event will take place at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.







Horizons marks a milestone in HiBob's next chapter following its $166 million investment led by Salesforc, with participation from Farallon Capital. The event brings together leaders who are turning insight into decisions about people, technology and growth, reflecting HiBob's conviction that trusted workforce context will become an essential operational layer and a competitive advantage as people and AI work together.

Approximately 300 senior leaders from across EMEA are expected to attend, including customers, prospective customers and strategic partners. The programme will bring together perspectives from key business areas reflecting the fact that decisions about skills, investment, leadership and AI increasingly span the business.

Mathematician and broadcaster Dr. Hannah Fr, Professor for the Public Understanding of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, will deliver the featured keynote. Known for making complex ideas about technology and human behaviour accessible, Fry will bring an independent perspective to the questions organisations face as AI becomes part of everyday work.

“The new scarcity in enterprise business isn't raw AI models, it is trusted Organisational Intelligence and workforce context,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of HiBob.“AI is fundamentally changing how leaders orchestrate teams, evaluate capability, make high-stakes decisions, and enforce accountability. We created Horizons to unite the pioneers defining this architecture, equipping C-suite leaders with the clarity and trusted foundation needed to turn enterprise ambition into market leadership.”

The event will explore three connected themes:



Workforce transformation: Building the skills, leadership and ways of working that help people and organisations adapt

Organizational Intelligence: Using trusted people context to understand the organisation and inform better business decisions Insight into action: Turning ideas and workforce insights into measurable impact

The programme will include customer perspectives, expert discussions, interactive workshops and opportunities for peer exchange. Zepz, Loveable, Formula-E, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Dust, Lighthouse, Astrid & Miyu and Wayve are among the customers taking part, with further customer speakers and programme details to be announced.

Oyster, the specialised global employment platform, is the premier sponsor of Horizons. "The next chapter of work should open more doors for talent, wherever people live," said Hadi Moussa, CEO of Oyster. "As AI creates new possibilities, global businesses have a chance to rethink how they hire, how teams collaborate, and how they grow across borders. Horizons brings People and Technology leaders into the same room to work through what that means and turn fresh thinking into better ways of working."

Horizons is complimentary for confirmed attendees, with places curated to bring together a range of industries and leadership perspectives. For further information visit: events.hibob.com/horizons2026.

About HiBob



HiBob is the organizational intelligence platform for the modern world of work. Its award-winning solution, Bob, is the modern HR and payroll platform for mid-sized and multinational companies, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together in one intuitive platform. Built on trusted workforce data, HiBob gives organizations an enterprise-grade foundation for managing people and operations without enterprise complexity, while delivering organizational intelligence into the systems where work happens.

Engineered for the realities of modern organizations, Bob helps leaders understand their workforce, identify skill gaps, plan with greater confidence, and create clear accountability across teams. With people analytics, automation, and tools spanning onboarding, compensation, workforce planning, and more, HiBob helps organizations move faster as they grow. More than one million users at over 5,500 companies in more than 170 countries rely on HiBob to run confidently today and adapt for tomorrow

Press Inquiries

Hibob [at] missive.co.uk

