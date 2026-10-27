OP Mortgage Bank Plc: Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026
|€ thousand
|30 Sep 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Equity capital
|367,859
|368,504
|Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) before deductions
|367,859
|368,504
|Proposed profit distribution
|-3,202
|-3,846
|CET1 capital
|364,657
|364,657
|Tier 1 capital (T1)
|364,657
|364,657
|Tier 2 capital (T2)
|Total own funds
|364,657
|364,657
Total risk exposure amount
|€ thousand
|30 Sep 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Credit and counterparty risk
|191
|1,590
|Operational risk (Standardised Approach)
|17,774
|94,841
|Other risks*
|4
|34
|Total risk exposure amount
|17,969
|96,465
* Risks not otherwise covered.
Ratios
|Ratios, %
|30 Sep 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|CET1 capital ratio
|2,029.3
|378.0
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|2,029.3
|378.0
|Capital adequacy ratio
|2,029.3
|378.0
Capital requirement
|Capital requirement, € thousand
|30 Sep 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Own funds
|364,657
|364,657
|Capital requirement
|1,887
|10,129
|Buffer for capital requirements
|362,770
|354,528
Liabilities under the Resolution Act
Under regulation applied to the resolution of credit institutions and investment firms, the resolution authority is authorised to intervene in the terms and conditions of investment products issued by a bank in a way that affects an investor's position. The EU Single Resolution Board (SRB) based in Brussels is OP Pohjola's resolution authority. The SRB has confirmed a resolution strategy for OP Pohjola whereby the resolution measures would focus on the OP amalgamation and on the new OP Corporate Bank that would be formed in case of resolution. According to the resolution strategy, OP Mortgage Bank would continue its operations as the new OP Corporate Bank's subsidiary.
The SRB has set a Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) for OP Mortgage Bank. From May 2026, the MREL is 16.00% of the total risk exposure amount and 18.50% of the total risk exposure amount including a combined buffer requirement, and 6.00% of leverage ratio exposures. The Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR) is 2.5%.
OP Mortgage Bank's buffer for the MREL requirement was EUR 361 million. The buffer consists of own funds only. OP Mortgage Bank clearly exceeds the MREL requirement. OP Mortgage Bank's MREL ratio was 2,029% of the total risk exposure amount.
Joint and several liability of amalgamation
Under the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks (599/2010), the amalgamation of cooperative banks comprises the organisation's central cooperative (OP Cooperative), the central cooperative's member credit institutions and the companies belonging to their consolidation groups, as well as credit and financial institutions and service companies in which the above together hold more than half of the total votes. This amalgamation is supervised on a consolidated basis. On 30 September 2026, OP Cooperative's member credit institutions comprised 41 OP cooperative banks, OP Corporate Bank plc, OP Mortgage Bank plc and OP Retail Customers plc.
The central cooperative is responsible for issuing instructions to its member credit institutions concerning their internal control and risk management, their procedures for securing liquidity and capital adequacy, and for compliance with harmonised accounting policies in the preparation of the amalgamation's consolidated financial statements.
As a support measure referred to in the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, the central cooperative is liable to pay any of its member credit institutions the amount necessary to prevent the credit institution from being placed in liquidation. The central cooperative is also liable for the debts of a member credit institution which cannot be paid using the member credit institution's assets.
Each member bank is liable to pay a proportion of the amount which the central cooperative has paid to either another member bank as a support measure or to a creditor of such a member bank in payment of an overdue amount which the creditor has not received from the member bank. Furthermore, if the central cooperative defaults, a member bank has unlimited refinancing liability for the central cooperative's debts as referred to in the Cooperatives Act.
Each member bank's liability for the amount the central cooperative has paid to the creditor on behalf of a member bank is divided between the member banks in proportion to their last adopted balance sheets. OP Pohjola's insurance companies do not fall within the scope of joint and several liability.
The creditors of covered bonds issued prior to 8 July 2022 in accordance with section 25 of the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks (688/2010), which was valid at that time, have the right to receive payment, before other claims, for the entire term of the bond, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond, out of the funds entered as collateral, without this being prevented by OP Mortgage Bank's liquidation or bankruptcy. A similar and equal priority also applies to derivative contracts entered in the register of bonds, and to marginal lending facilities referred to in section 26, subsection 4 of said Act. For mortgage-backed loans included in the total amount of collateral of covered bonds issued prior to 8 July 2022, the priority of the covered bond holders' payment right is limited to the amount of loan that, with respect to home loans, corresponds to 70% of the value of shares or property serving as security for the loan and entered in the bond register at the time of the issuer's liquidation or bankruptcy declaration.
Under section 20 of the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022), which entered into force on 8 July 2022, the creditors of bonds issued after 8 July 2022, including the related management and clearing costs, have the right to receive payment from the collateral included in the cover pool, before other creditors of OP Mortgage Bank or the OP cooperative bank which is the debtor of an intermediary loan. A similar priority also applies to creditors of derivative contracts related to covered bonds, including the related management and clearing costs. Interest and yield accruing on the collateral, and any substitute assets, fall within the scope of said priority.
Section 44, subsection 3 of the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds includes provisions on the creditor's priority claim regarding cover pool liquidity support. According to said subsection, the creditor has the right to receive payment against the funds contained in the cover pool after claims based on the principal and interest of covered bonds secured by the cover assets included in the cover pool, obligations based on derivatives contracts associated with covered bonds, as well as administration and liquidation costs.
Sustainability and corporate responsibility
Sustainability and corporate responsibility are embedded in OP Pohjola's business and strategy. The work on sustainability and corporate responsibility is guided by a sustainability programme based on three main themes: Climate and nature, People and communities and Corporate governance. More information about the sustainability programme and the calculation principles for its goals is available at
OP Pohjola reports on its sustainability and corporate responsibility in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
OP Pohjola's sustainability report is prepared on a consolidated basis for all of OP Pohjola, on the same grounds and restrictions as OP Pohjola's Financial Statements. OP Pohjola consists of OP cooperative banks and the central cooperative (OP Cooperative) with its subsidiaries and affiliates. OP Mortgage Bank is a member credit institution, under the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, which is permanently affiliated to a central cooperative as provided for in the Act. According to the Accounting Act's rules on the scope of application of sustainability reporting, a member credit institution can determine that the rules in section 7 of the Act do not apply in its case. OP Mortgage Bank has decided that sustainability information regarding the company will be included in OP Pohjola's sustainability report, and will not be reported separately.
OP Pohjola has published a transition plan that guides the implementation of the climate goals and the development of sustainable business in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The targets of the transition plan are part of the sustainability programme.
OP Mortgage Bank issued Finland's first green covered bonds in March 2021 and in April 2022. Under OP Mortgage Bank's Green Covered Bond Framework, proceeds from the bonds have been allocated to mortgages with energy-efficient residential buildings as collateral.
The annual Green Covered Bond report on the allocation and impact of green covered bonds is available in the debt investors section at op.fi: . The environmental impacts allocated to the green covered bonds in 2025 were 60,000 MWh of energy use avoided per year and 5,500 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions avoided per year.
Personnel
At the end of the reporting period, OP Mortgage Bank had five employees. OP Mortgage Bank has been digitising its operations and procures all key support services from OP Cooperative and its subsidiaries, reducing the need for its own personnel.
Governing body members
The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:
|Chair
|Mikko Timonen
| Chief Financial Officer,
OP Cooperative
|Members
|Satu Nurmi
| Head of SME Finance,
OP Retail Customers plc
|Mari Heikkilä
| Head of Group Treasury & ALM,
OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Mortgage Bank's Managing Director is Sanna Eriksson. The Deputy Managing Director is Tuomas Ruotsalainen, Senior Covered Bonds Manager at OP Mortgage Bank.
Risk profile
OP Mortgage Bank has a strong capital base, capital buffers and risk-bearing capacity.
OP Mortgage Bank's most significant risks are related to the quality of collateral and to structural liquidity and interest rate risks on the balance sheet, for which limits have been set in the Banking Risk Policy. OP Mortgage Bank uses interest rate swaps to hedge against its interest rate risk. Interest rate swaps have been used to swap intermediary loan interest and interest on issued bonds to the same interest-rate basis. OP Mortgage Bank has concluded all derivative contracts for hedging purposes, applying fair value hedges which have OP Corporate Bank plc as their counterparty. OP Mortgage Bank's interest risk exposure is under control and has been within the set limit.
The liquidity buffer for OP Pohjola is centrally managed by OP Corporate Bank and is therefore exploitable by OP Mortgage Bank. At the end of the reporting period, OP Pohjola's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 167% (186) and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 127% (131). OP Mortgage Bank monitors its cash flows on a daily basis to secure funding liquidity and its structural funding risk on a regular basis as part of the company's internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP).
An analysis of OP Mortgage Bank's risk exposure should always take account of OP Pohjola's risk exposure, which is based on the joint and several liability of all its member credit institutions. The member credit institutions are jointly liable for each other's debts. All member banks must participate in support measures, as referred to in the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, to support each other's capital adequacy.
OP Pohjola's business involves controlled risk-taking, guided by the risk appetite statement and framework and limits set by the senior management and the OP Cooperative Board of Directors. Critical factors for risk-taking competence and OP Pohjola's success include broad customer insight, customer trust, strong capitalisation and liquidity, and efficient and reliable processes. Data about customers and their needs is a key production factor in OP Pohjola's operations.
OP Pohjola analyses the business environment as part of its ongoing risk assessment activities and strategy process. At present, global change factors include in particular geopolitics and trade policy, threats to corporate security, climate, biodiversity loss, and scientific and technological innovations. Changes in Finland are also driven by demographic and regional development and growing public debt.
OP Pohjola has extensive business operations in different areas of the financial sector. Changes in the business environment and unexpected shocks may have a range of impacts on the prosperity of OP Pohjola's customers and on OP Pohjola's premises, ICT infrastructure and personnel, and also on OP Pohjola's risk profile, capitalisation and liquidity. OP Pohjola ensures the continuity of its business through scenario work and action plans.
Highlights of the reporting period
In June, a fixed-rate covered bond of EUR 1.25 billion issued by OP Mortgage Bank in November 2022 matured, together with OP cooperative banks' intermediary loans related to the bond, a total of EUR 1.25 billion.
On 26 March 2026 OP Cooperative, the shareholder of OP Mortgage Bank, decided to change the company's name to OP Asuntoluottopankki Oyj, in Swedish OP Bostadslånebanken Abp and in English OP Mortgage Bank plc. The change took effect on 8 June 2026.
Outlook
The Finnish economy is expected to grow faster in 2026 than in the previous year. Geopolitical uncertainty or the escalation of geopolitical crises may affect the capital markets and the economic environment of OP Pohjola and its customers.
A full-year earnings estimate for 2026 will only be provided for OP Pohjola, in OP Pohjola's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.
OP Mortgage Bank's capital adequacy is expected to remain strong and its risk exposure favourable. This enables the issuance of new covered bonds.
Financial reporting
Schedule for financial reports for 2026:
|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2026
|10 February 2027
|Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2026
|Week 11, 2027
|OP Mortgage Bank plc's Corporate Governance Statement 2026
|Week 11, 2027
Schedule for financial reports for 2027:
|Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2027
|29 April 2027
|Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2027
|28 July 2027
|Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2027
|28 October 2027
Helsinki, 27 October 2026
OP Mortgage Bank plc
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Sanna Eriksson, Managing Director, tel. +358 10 252 2517
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