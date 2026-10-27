Style Castey Expands Virtual Personal Stylist Consultations Across India For Custom-Fit Fashion

virtual personal styling consultations

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Style Castey offers virtual styling consultations across India, helping customers explore personalised fashion and custom-fit clothing for every style occasion.

- Vamika Vipul Luthia

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Style Castey, a customised fashion brand founded by Indian fashion designer Vamika Vipul Luthia, offers virtual personal styling consultations to help customers across India explore clothing based on their individual style preferences, fit requirements, and occasions. Through its online personal styling service, the brand connects personalised fashion guidance with custom-fit clothing options.

The consultation service gives customers an opportunity to discuss their preferred looks, clothing requirements, and customisation options before deciding on an outfit. By combining virtual styling guidance with customised fashion, Style Castey aims to help customers explore clothing that reflects their personal preferences and individual needs.

Personal Styling Services for Individual Preferences

Style Castey offers men's wear, women's wear, and accessories, with options spanning casual clothing, workwear, and occasion wear. Customers can discuss their preferred aesthetics, the occasions they are dressing for, and whether they favour traditional or Western fashion.

The virtual personal styling consultation provides a starting point for customers to communicate their fashion preferences and fit requirements. These conversations can help them explore suitable clothing styles, outfit combinations, and customisation possibilities before proceeding with an order.

For individuals seeking personalised styling services, the process offers an opportunity to consider clothing options that align with their tastes, lifestyles, and intended occasions.

Connecting Custom-Fit Fashion With Virtual Consultations

Finding clothing that reflects individual style while meeting specific fit preferences can be challenging when relying exclusively on standard ready-to-wear sizing. Style Castey's approach to customised clothing allows customers to discuss their requirements and explore available options before selecting a garment.

Through online fashion consultations, customers can begin the styling process remotely without requiring an in-person appointment. This provides a convenient way to discuss personal style, clothing preferences, and customisation requirements.

By connecting virtual styling guidance with custom-fit fashion, Style Castey brings personal styling and clothing customisation into a more connected experience. Customers can explore designs that reflect their preferences while considering the intended use and fit of each outfit.

A Founder-Led Approach to Personalised Fashion

Founded by fashion designer Vamika Vipul Luthia, Style Castey focuses on individual expression through customised fashion. The brand recognises that clothing preferences vary according to personal taste, lifestyle, occasion, and fit requirements.

Speaking about the brand's philosophy, Vamika Luthia said, "My brand represents customization of each and every design for any person. Whatever body size or age you are in, whether you want traditional or western, we are here to customize and give you a beautiful look."

Through its virtual personal stylist consultations, Style Castey aims to help customers explore personalised fashion options and understand available customisation possibilities before choosing an outfit.

Explore Style Castey's Virtual Styling Consultation

Customers interested in personal styling guidance, customised clothing, and custom-fit fashion can explore the brand's offerings and consultation service online.

Visit the official consultation page: consultation

About Style Castey

Style Castey is a customised fashion brand founded by fashion designer Vamika Vipul Luthia. The brand offers men's wear, women's wear, and accessories, with an emphasis on personalised styling and custom-fit clothing across traditional and Western styles.

Vamika Vipul Luthia

Style Castey

+91 77188 93887

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Style Castey Expands Virtual Personal Stylist Consultations Across India for Custom-Fit Fashion News Provided By Stylecastey October 27, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Retail



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