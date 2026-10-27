PM Modi To Inaugurate 2.62 Km Forest Eco-Trail At Ekta Nagar On October 31

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) A 2.62-km forest eco-trail showcasing India's cultural diversity, wildlife, heritage and spiritual traditions will open to visitors at Ekta Nagar on October 31, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the attraction on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Named 'Trail of United India', the eco-trail has been developed in Limdi village by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA).

The project aims to combine nature-based tourism with exhibits highlighting the spirit of 'Unity in Diversity'.

The new attraction will add to the tourism offerings around the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, which has drawn more than three crore visitors since its inauguration.

With tourist numbers continuing to grow, the authority has been developing additional facilities and attractions in the Ekta Nagar area.

The trail features five thematic zones dedicated to wildlife and nature, youth, women's empowerment, heritage and spirituality.

Through themed exhibits and artistic sculptures, the zones will showcase India's natural wealth, social progress, cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Set amid green forest surroundings, the trail is designed to give visitors an opportunity to explore the natural environment while learning about the country's diverse cultural and social traditions.

It will also promote awareness of biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation. Facilities developed along the trail include an entrance, parking area, ticket booth and information centre.

Visitors will also have access to a multi-purpose gazebo, bio-toilets, drinking water points, a bamboo watchtower, directional and informational signboards, stone seating areas and trail maps.

These amenities are intended to help visitors navigate the forest route and explore its various attractions.

Walking tours and trekking will provide opportunities to experience the natural surroundings, while wildlife observation and environmental learning will form part of the trail experience.

The project is also expected to support local employment and livelihoods by expanding tourism-related activities in the region.

By adding another attraction to the existing destinations around the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar area, the eco-trail is intended to encourage visitors to spend more time in Ekta Nagar.

The 'Trail of United India' combines a forest experience with exhibits on India's heritage and the idea of national unity.

Its inauguration on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will add a new destination to the tourism surrounding the Statue of Unity.