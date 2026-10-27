UAMY Stock Rises Overnight As United States Antimony Sees $314M Worth Gold-Antimony Prospects In Alaska



United States Antimony completed a technical report on its Nolan Creek deposit in Alaska.

The deposit's measured and indicated resources are valued above $314 million. U.S. Antimony acquired Nolan Creek claims in January and later expanded its Alaska holdings.

United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) stock climbed overnight after a new report valued its Alaska gold-antimony resources at more than $314 million. Mining is underway, with a 1,000-ton sample set to test the deposit's potential ahead of possible 2027 production.

United States Antimony stock traded over 2% higher overnight, heading into Tuesday.

UAMY's Nolan Creek Resource Value Tops $314M

On Monday, United States Antimony said it has completed a new technical assessment of its Nolan Creek gold-antimony property in Alaska, outlining estimated mineral values as underground mining activities get underway.

The report values Nolan Creek's measured and indicated resources at more than $314 million, while the inferred category carries an estimated value exceeding $125 million. The assessment covers the company's wholly owned property in northern Alaska and was prepared by Thomas K. Bundtzen, president of Pacific Rim Geological Consulting.

U.S. Antimony based its estimates on gold priced at $4,000 per ounce and antimony at $8.30 per pound. Within the measured and indicated category, the company estimates that the deposit contains antimony valued at $233.9 million and gold worth $79.9 million.

United States Antimony Targets First Alaska Antimony Shipment By Year-End

U.S. Antimony purchased the Nolan Creek Bureau of Land Management claims at a public trustee sale on Jan. 30. It subsequently expanded its holdings by acquiring additional Alaska state claims to cover more of the surrounding mineralized area.

Work began in October, and a contractor was tasked with extracting an exploratory bulk sample weighing about 1,000 tons.

"This is another example of USAC's "fast track" approach to mining methods. Having only acquired this property earlier this year, and operating in a weather environment that is difficult at best, we will be moving approximately 1,000 tons of lode ore (antimony and gold) from the underground mine for processing to our in-house flotation mill located in Radersburg, Montana, in preparation for sales during the months of November and December this year. This shipment will represent our first antimony delivered from our exploration efforts in Alaska to Montana for processing,” said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, United States Antimony.

UAMY Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory. The stock recorded a 2,600% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“War is on after the elections or sooner. Demand for all minerals will be overwhelming. These are facts that are obvious.”

UAMY stock has crashed 43% year-to-date.

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