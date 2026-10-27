Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for expanding ties across several sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Saudi Arabia following a meeting between Ambassador Muhammetgeldi Ayazov and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati.

According to the publication, the sides focused on expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

“The meeting took place as part of the ongoing diplomatic dialogue aimed at further developing relations between the two states,” the report noted.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with bilateral cooperation gradually expanding beyond political contacts into trade, investment and economic cooperation. The two countries regularly use bilateral mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, to discuss opportunities for expanding business ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Economic cooperation has also been discussed alongside transport, energy and investment issues, giving the bilateral agenda a practical dimension. At the multilateral level, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia maintain contacts through international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The continued work between the two foreign ministries provides a diplomatic framework for advancing these economic and multilateral priorities.