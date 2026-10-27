Azerbaijan Welcomes Lana Zaki Nusseibeh's Nomination For UN Secretary-General

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

This was announced by spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, in response to a media inquiry regarding the nomination of Nusseibeh for the post of UN Secretary-General.

The response noted that Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of a selection process, guided by the UN Charter, that is based on the candidates' professional qualifications, diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among member states.

"We hope that this process will culminate in an outcome that contributes to the formation of a stronger, more efficient United Nations capable of responding agilely to modern challenges," Hajizada said.