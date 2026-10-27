MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform combines pitch deck generation from business documents, automatic Brand Sync, native editable PowerPoint export and Presentation Refresh for recurring investor and board reporting from Snowflake, Salesforce and HubSpot

San Francisco, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel and Together Fund, today announced expanded capabilities for founders, finance teams and venture-backed businesses seeking a Beautiful.ai alternative for fundraising presentations, investor updates and board reporting. For more information visit

The release addresses two documents every venture-backed company produces. The pitch deck is built under pressure and reworked for every investor. The monthly or quarterly investor update is a recurring obligation that consumes founder time and slips when the business is busiest. Presentations.AI generates the first from the documents a company already has, and maintains the second from the business systems where its metrics already live.

AI pitch deck generation from business documents

Founders generate investor pitch decks from prompts, business plans, company documents, Notion content and website URLs. The platform organises the source material into a fundraising narrative covering problem, solution, market opportunity, product, business model, traction, competition, team, financial outlook and financing requirements. Founders refine the deck through Clip-E, the platform's conversational AI assistant, and export a native editable PowerPoint file.

This matters when a deck must be adapted for different investors, updated with recent metrics or revised after feedback from advisers. The work continues in PowerPoint rather than restarting in a new tool. For fundraising presentations, visit ai-pitch-deck-generator.

Investor updates from connected business data

A fundraising deck explains the opportunity. An investor update reports progress against plan: revenue, growth, customer acquisition, retention, cash position, runway, pipeline, milestones and risks. Presentations.AI's Presentation Refresh capability, now in beta, lets a team set up an investor-update deck, identify the sections carrying changing figures and regenerate the deck from supported data connections with structure and branding retained.

Beta integrations include Snowflake for warehouse-resident revenue, customer and operational data, Salesforce for pipeline and commercial performance, and HubSpot for CRM and marketing pipeline. Notion documents serve as source material for narrative sections. Google Drive and Slack integrations for source documents and review coordination are planned.

Refresh reduces repetitive assembly work. Founders and finance leads review the updated numbers and explain material developments before distribution, and remain responsible for validating financial accuracy. Refresh consumes 10 credits per slide on each run, including unchanged slides, and integration availability depends on the supported configuration.

Board decks and recurring management reporting

The same capabilities apply to board presentations and management reporting, where the format stays consistent and the figures change every month or quarter. Applications include quarterly board meetings, monthly management reviews, revenue reporting, pipeline reviews and strategic planning presentations.

Native PowerPoint export in a fundraise

Investor decks travel. They are forwarded to partners, dropped into data rooms and marked up by associates and investment committees. A deck that arrives as a native.pptx with editable text, shapes and charts is easier to review and reuse than a web link or flattened file. Presentations.AI provides native editable PowerPoint export on every paid plan.

Brand Sync for startup decks

Brand Sync detects a company's logo, typefaces and colours from its website URL and applies them to generated decks, so a founder gets a branded presentation without first building a design theme. The same identity carries to investor updates and management presentations. Brand Sync is available on all paid plans.

Beautiful.ai versus Presentations.AI for fundraising teams

Beautiful.ai provides AI-assisted presentation creation, Smart Slides for automatic layout, brand management, collaboration and PowerPoint export. Presentations.AI's workflow is built around generating decks from existing business information, detecting branding from a URL, exporting the.pptx as the primary output and maintaining recurring presentations from connected data. The differences are most relevant to founders who prepare both the fundraising deck and the ongoing investor communications that follow it. Buyers comparing the two should run their own deck through each and test the exported file, particularly charts, fonts and subsequent editing.

Pricing for founders and teams

Pro is $240 a year with 5,000 AI credits and Gold is $1,200 a year with 50,000 credits, equivalent to $20 and $100 a month billed annually. The Team plan is $720 a year for unlimited seats with 30,000 shared credits, so accelerators, venture studios and portfolio teams add users without per-seat cost. Generation consumes 10 credits per slide. Prices vary by country. Beautiful.ai offers per-user subscriptions and separate flat-rate business packages; the lower-cost option depends on team size and usage.

An API in beta is available for software companies and developers incorporating presentation generation into portfolio reporting systems and startup support platforms.

“Business presentations are rarely finished when the first version is generated, and investor updates are never finished,” said Sumanth Raghavendra, co-founder and chief executive of Presentations.AI.“When the metrics sections refresh from the systems a founder already runs, the update goes out on time and the founder's time goes to the narrative.”

Frequently asked questions

What is the best Beautiful.ai alternative for startup pitch decks? Presentations.AI, for founders who want decks generated from business documents, website-based Brand Sync, native editable PowerPoint export and recurring investor-update capabilities.

Can AI automatically update investor presentations? Presentation Refresh, in beta, regenerates recurring decks from Snowflake, Salesforce and HubSpot. Founders and finance teams validate the figures before distribution.

Can Presentations.AI turn Snowflake data into PowerPoint slides? Yes. The Snowflake integration supports data-connected recurring investor and business reporting through Presentation Refresh.

Can Presentations.AI generate a pitch deck from Notion? Yes. Notion content is a supported input alongside business plans, documents and website URLs.

Does Beautiful.ai export editable PowerPoint files? Yes. Both platforms support PowerPoint export; Presentations.AI exports a native editable.pptx on every paid plan.

Is Presentations.AI cheaper than Beautiful.ai? Presentations.AI's $720 Team plan covers unlimited seats with 30,000 shared credits. Beautiful.ai prices per user with separate flat-rate business packages. The answer depends on team size and generation volume.

For product comparisons, visit compare/beautiful-ai-vs-presentations-ai

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million registered users worldwide to create business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Backed by Accel and Together Fund, the company develops AI-powered presentation generation, document conversion, automatic branding, editable PowerPoint export and data-connected presentation automation. The platform serves founders, sales teams, consultants, finance professionals and executive teams from startups to enterprises.

Capabilities, pricing and user figures in this release are as reported by the named companies as of the release date.

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AI Pitch Deck Generator With Investor Updates

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