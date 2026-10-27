MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‐driven Internet healthcare solutions, was recently recognized for its AI-powered pharmaceutical procurement and inventory management platform, which was included in the 2026 Collection of Best Practices for High-Quality Pharmaceutical Distribution Development, highlighting the Company's innovation in digital supply chain management.









Fangzhou's AI-Powered Supply Chain Platform Recognized in 2026 for Pharmaceutical Distribution Best Practices

The recognition was announced at the 10th Pharmaceutical Distribution Review and Certification Technology Conference in Guangzhou, organized by the Guangdong Food and Technology Association for Evaluation and Certification. The conference brought together industry experts, academics and business representatives to discuss regulatory compliance, sustainable development and technological innovation in pharmaceutical distribution.

The conference's best practice showcase was established to identify and promote successful digital innovations across the pharmaceutical distribution industry.

Fangzhou's“AI Algorithm-Based Pharmaceutical Procurement and Inventory Coordination Platform,” demonstrates the real-world impact of artificial intelligence for optimizing pharmaceutical procurement and inventory management. This industry validation underscores the Company's efforts to improve supply chain efficiency through intelligent digital solutions, and offers actionable benchmarks for broader adoption across the pharmaceutical distribution sector.

Beyond supply chain innovation, Fangzhou has continued to advance its“AI + Chronic Disease Services” strategy, positioning itself as a full-lifecycle personal health service partner. The Company has integrated AI capabilities across patient services, physician support and operations management, aiming to improve the accessibility, continuity and efficiency of chronic disease care.

Powered by its proprietary“XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), Fangzhou has developed AI applications tailored to a range of healthcare scenarios. Its AI Health Manager and AI Medication Assistant support patients with personalized health management and medication guidance, while AI pre-consultation tools and the AI Academic Assistant help physicians reduce repetitive workloads and improve service efficiency. The Company's AI capabilities also extend to health monitoring, patient follow-up and health education.

This recognition builds on broader industry acclaim for Fangzhou's digital healthcare innovations. Earlier this year, the Company's“AI + Chronic Disease Services” solution was named to Fortune China's Best Designs 2026 in recognition of innovative approach to addressing persistent challenges in long-term healthcare management.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue strengthening its AI capabilities, refining its chronic disease service model and sharing practical experience in digital healthcare innovation with industry partners. The Company aims to support broader adoption of intelligent technologies across pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare services, contributing to the high-quality development of China's healthcare industry.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‐enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‐looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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