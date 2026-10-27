Madhya Pradesh Promotes Authentic Tourism Experiences At ITB Asia 2026

Dr. Ilayaraja T. addresses the National Tourism Organisation Talk Session at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore.

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Dr. Ilayaraja T. highlights Madhya Pradesh at the National Tourism Organisation Talk Session, ITB Asia 2026

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) showcased the state's diverse tourism offerings at ITB Asia 2026, held from 21 to 23 October at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Dr. Ilayaraja T., Secretary, Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director of MPTB, addressed the National Tourism Organisation (NTOs') Talk Session, highlighting the state's potential to offer international travellers authentic cultural encounters, nature-based experiences and journeys beyond conventional tourist circuits.Speaking on the theme“Redistributing Demand Through Discovery,” Dr. Ilayaraja T. emphasised the importance of introducing travellers to lesser-known destinations and experiences while reducing the concentration of visitors at established tourism hotspots.“If necessity is the mother of invention, curiosity is the father of discovery,” he remarked, underlining how changing traveller preferences are creating opportunities for destinations that offer distinctive, immersive experiences.He invited international travellers and tour operators to discover Madhya Pradesh through its rural landscapes, cultural traditions, wildlife, heritage and local communities. Often described as the“Heart of Incredible India”, the state offers a combination of natural and cultural experiences that extend beyond its best-known monuments and national parks.Discovering Madhya Pradesh Beyond Conventional CircuitsWith more than 25 per cent of its geographical area under forest cover, Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities for wildlife tourism, nature trails and outdoor experiences. The state is home to more than nine tiger reserves and is recognised for its wildlife, including tigers, cheetahs, leopards, vultures and gharials.Pench National Park, associated with the stories of Mowgli and The Jungle Book, offers opportunities for wildlife exploration and nature walks, while river rafting on the Betwa River near Orchha adds an adventure dimension to the state's tourism portfolio.Madhya Pradesh's heritage offering includes three UNESCO World Heritage Sites-the Sanchi Stupa, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments and the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters-alongside 19 sites on UNESCO's Tentative List. These destinations provide opportunities to explore the state's Buddhist heritage, historic architecture, prehistoric art and cultural traditions.The state is also expanding helicopter tourism services to improve connectivity to selected destinations and make travel across its extensive geographical area more convenient. The initiative forms part of a broader effort to develop new tourism experiences and encourage visitors to explore places beyond established itineraries.Rural Tourism, Local Communities and Living TraditionsA central theme of Dr. Ilayaraja T.'s address was the importance of community participation in tourism development. Madhya Pradesh's rural tourism initiatives enable visitors to experience local lifestyles, traditional knowledge, crafts and regional hospitality through community-based experiences.The state's cultural diversity is reflected in its five major cultural regions and the traditions of its tribal communities. Craft forms such as Chanderi and Maheshwari textiles, Gond painting and Bhopal's Zari-Zardozi embroidery provide opportunities for visitors to engage with local artisans and discover the stories behind the state's handmade products.These initiatives also aim to strengthen local livelihoods by connecting tourism with community enterprise and traditional skills. Women's participation in the tourism sector, including women safari drivers and hotels operated entirely by women, further reflects Madhya Pradesh's focus on inclusive and responsible tourism.Dr. Ilayaraja T. highlighted the importance of creating tourism opportunities that benefit local communities while preserving the character of the destinations themselves. The approach seeks to ensure that rural communities are active participants in tourism development and that visitors gain a more meaningful understanding of the places they explore.Film Tourism and New ExperiencesMadhya Pradesh is also developing opportunities in film tourism, supported by its varied landscapes, heritage locations and film-friendly policies. The state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Spanish Film Commission to strengthen international collaboration in film tourism and encourage further engagement with the global creative industry.Alongside film tourism, the state's tourism portfolio encompasses cultural festivals, spiritual destinations, adventure activities, traditional crafts and regional cuisine. Culinary experiences range from Malwa's poha-jalebi and Ratlami sev to dal-bafla, Gajak from Morena, and traditional mutton preparations associated with the Nawabi cuisine and from Bundeli regions.These experiences offer international tour operators opportunities to develop itineraries that combine heritage, wildlife, food, community encounters and cultural discovery.An Invitation to the International Travel TradeDr. Ilayaraja T. invited international tour operators and travel professionals to explore Madhya Pradesh and develop travel experiences that connect visitors with its diverse destinations and communities.The state's approach to tourism development places emphasis on discovering lesser-known places, expanding access to distinctive experiences and encouraging a more balanced distribution of visitor demand. By bringing together its natural landscapes, heritage, wildlife, local traditions and community-led initiatives, Madhya Pradesh aims to offer travellers a deeper engagement with the destination.Its participation at ITB Asia 2026 provided an opportunity to present this approach to the international travel trade and highlight the potential for developing new itineraries and partnerships centred on authentic, responsible and immersive tourism.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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