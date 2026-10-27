Nitin Nabin To Lead 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Delhi's Chandni Chowk Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead a foot march titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, as the party steps up its outreach amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP President Harsh Malhotra, MPs and other senior party leaders are also expected to participate in the march.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise similar foot marches across the country on Wednesday under the campaign, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states expected to participate in programmes in their respective regions.

The nationwide initiative aims to mobilise party workers and supporters while countering the Opposition's allegations concerning democracy and the electoral process. Through simultaneous programmes across states, the BJP intends to strengthen its campaign and communicate its position on issues surrounding the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

The initiative comes amid escalating political tensions over the SIR, with Opposition parties alleging irregularities in the revision process and questioning the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The BJP's nationwide outreach is also significant in the run-up to the INDIA bloc's proposed mega rally in Delhi on November 1. The Opposition alliance has announced a 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc has also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the electoral authorities of failing to address concerns over alleged 'vote chori'.

In response to the Opposition's planned mobilisation, the BJP is preparing a month-long counter-campaign, beginning November 1, through synchronised padyatras across the country.

Under the proposed campaign, senior BJP leaders, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states will participate in foot marches in their respective regions to mobilise party workers and reach out to the public.

Earlier, Delhi Police issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) clearing security and traffic coordination for the event from October 25 to November 3.