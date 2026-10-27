MLC Poll Vote Counting: Cong Candidate Stages Sit-In Over CCTV Absence In Patna Centre Other Parties Also Object

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) A controversy over the absence of CCTV cameras in the ballot-opening and vote-counting area has erupted at the Patna counting centre during the counting of votes for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Dr Sanjay Yadav staged a sit-in protest, alleging a lack of transparency in the counting process.

Counting for the Patna Graduates' and Patna Teachers' constituencies is underway amid tight security in Bankipur girls senior secondary school.

However, Opposition candidates have questioned why CCTV cameras were not installed in the specific area where ballot boxes are opened and votes are counted.

Dr Sanjay Yadav, the Congress candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency, alleged that cameras were installed in almost every other part of the counting centre but not in the crucial counting area.

He argued that the absence of CCTV surveillance raised questions about the transparency of the process.

“There are CCTV cameras everywhere in the counting centre, except where the ballot boxes are being opened, and the counting is taking place.

"In such a situation, the counting process is rendered meaningless,” he said, adding that the Election Commission should ensure adequate safeguards.

Yadav said he had raised the issue with Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, who told him that CCTV cameras inside the counting area were not required under the applicable Election Commission rules.

According to the candidate, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar did not provide a written response.

Yadav said he would continue his protest until a camera was installed or a written clarification was provided.

Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, too, expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements inside the counting centre, describing the conditions in the counting area as untidy and questioning the absence of CCTV cameras there.

RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar also questioned the arrangements, alleging that the absence of CCTV cameras could undermine confidence in the counting process.

He argued that continuous camera surveillance was preferable to videography conducted at intervals and called for greater transparency.

Responding to the controversy, Patna DM Kundan Kumar said all arrangements were being made in accordance with the Election Commission of India's guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

He clarified that CCTV cameras had not been installed inside the counting area for this election and that videography was being conducted instead.

He also said candidates had been briefed about the applicable procedures.

As the counting continues, Opposition candidates are demanding additional assurances of transparency, while the district administration maintains that the process is being conducted according to prescribed rules.