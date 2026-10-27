Pakistan's Security Crisis Deepens As Retired Military Personnel Refuse Balochistan Return

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The ongoing security nightmare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan is showing no signs of abating. The problems for the Pakistan security establishment continue to mount, with fighting refusing to die down in the two restive regions.

Earlier this month, the Inspector General of Frontier Corps (Balochistan North) issued a non-compulsory order inviting retired personnel to report back to their former units. They were offered salaries corresponding to their completed years of service.

An official said that as of now, there has been no traction whatsoever.

“It appears that there are not many takers for this offer. These retired personnel are not ready to risk their lives in the battle against outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Force (BLF),” the official said.

Both the BLA and BLF have enhanced their capabilities and are inflicting immense damage on the Pakistani security forces both operationally and morally.

“Owing to these factors, the non-compulsory order issued this month does not appear to be lucrative for the retired personnel,” the official added.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that another factor that is preventing the return of the retired personnel is the action that Pakistan has threatened against 4,000 police personnel in the KP region.

Over 4,000 cops in the region have failed to return to their duties after their sanctioned leave expired.

These personnel have been threatened with disciplinary action if they fail to resume duty. The fact is that these personnel do not want to return as they are unable to fight the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the KP region.

“Many personnel have questioned Islamabad's policy decisions concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These decisions have contributed to growing public support for the TTP, BLA and BLF. As a result, local intelligence networks have weakened, making the fight against these groups even more difficult for the security forces,” the official said.

Another official said that the deadline for the retired army personnel to join the forces in Balochistan is October 31. Not many are ready to come back due to the tough situation that persists in the region.

“They are not ready to risk their lives in the battle against the BLA or BLF,” the official said.

Pakistan is aware that these decisions are bound to fail. Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has instructed his men to get in touch with former personnel of the Afghan National Army and the local warlords.

The game plan is to fuel unrest in Afghanistan and weaken the Taliban with the hope that the TTP would run out of steam if this happens, officials say.

A report by Balochistan-based journalist Faiz Baloch states that the Pakistan army is recruiting and training Afghan fighters in the Dalbandin area of Balochistan. There are similar camps in operation at Kuchlak and Hazarganji in Quetta, the report also stated.

Baloch further said that Pakistan has offered salaries of PKR 15,000 to 20,000 for the same.

With the former army personnel failing to return in large numbers in Balochistan and the police personnel failing to come back to Balochistan after their sanctioned leave has been completed, Pakistan is trying every trick in the book.

It is desperate to get KP and Balochistan under its control and would continue to adopt desperate measures to achieve the same, an official said.