Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Tirumala's Srivari Temple With Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar visited the famous Srivari Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, with her family and offered prayers.

The 'Badhaai Do' actress sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and other deities. Following her prayers, Bhumi received the temple's Tirtha Prasad. For the visit, Bhumi opted for a simple yet elegant saree paired with a shawl. She left her hair open, accessorized with bangles, and kept her makeup subtle. The actress was also seen with her hands folded in prayer.

The Srivari Temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India and attracts devotees from across the country throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar had recently shared glimpses of her New York getaway on Instagram. She revealed that she had been enjoying her time in the city while missing home. Sharing a series of pictures from her trip, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress wrote,“Living my best life, but always missing home:)”

The photo dump featured Bhumi posing against scenic city backdrops, clicking candid selfies and enjoying leisurely strolls. The pictures also offered a glimpse of her culinary experiences, including sandwiches, coffee and other food, along with fun moments spent with friends.

On the work front, Bhumi is set to portray warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical film“The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role.

Directed and backed by Sandeep Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The first part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the romantic comedy film

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” and the Netflix web series“The Royals” opposite Ishaan Khatter.