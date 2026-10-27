MU, SKHY Stocks Rise As Anthropic Filing Shows $450B In Compute Commitments Kospi Rally Triggers Program-Trading Pause



Micron rose 1% in overnight trading, while the South Korea Bull 3X ETF gained nearly 3%.

Neoclouds stocks recovered as well, with CoreWeave and Nebius gaining about 0.5% each. Anthropic made its S-1 filing public on Monday, showing plans to spend $450 billion in cloud computing agreements over the next 7-10 years.

Memory stocks rose after Anthropic's IPO filing, with gains spreading to Asian markets as investors weighed the AI company's surging revenue and compute commitments alongside its large losses.

Micron (MU) stock rose 1% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday, while Seoul shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics gained 5.6% and 4%, respectively, on Tuesday.

South Korea's Kospi was up 3% at the time of writing. Earlier, the Korea Exchange triggered a“sidecar,” a brief pause in program trading that kicks in when futures move sharply. The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X ETF (KORU) rose 2.8% in overnight trading.

Neocloud stocks also recovered, with CoreWeave (CRWV) and Nebius (NBIS) gaining about 0.5% each overnight, while cloud giant Alphabet (GOOGL) was up 0.3%. Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) were in the red after gains in Monday's regular session.

Anthropic's Massive Purchase Commitments

Anthropic made its S-1 filing public on Monday, showing first-half revenue of $16.3 billion, up from $1.16 billion in H1 2025. The company reported a net loss of $80.7 billion, largely driven by a $72.4 billion accounting charge related to convertible notes.

However, Anthropic's long-term purchase commitments, which flow through to cloud and AI infrastructure providers, caught investors' attention.

The AI company would spend $450 billion in cloud computing agreements over the next seven to ten years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the filing. It plans to spend $111 billion on Google cloud computing contracts, $110 billion with Amazon Web Services, and $31 billion on Microsoft,“regardless of actual usage.”

Anthropic will also spend up to $86 billion renting Nvidia chips from smaller AI cloud providers Nscale and Lambda through 2033 and 2034, respectively, in addition to other cloud deals, the Journal reported.

Anthropic's S-1: Investors, Analysts Broadly Upbeat

Anthropic's financials drew broadly positive comments from analysts and investors, with some praising its pace of growth and deep customer spread.

Anthropic will go public on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ANT," according to the S-1. The company reportedly plans to list its shares in the week of Nov. 16, the Journal reported separately, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANTHZZX and KORU jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day, while sentiment for OpenAI (OPEAZZX) shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral.'

The sentiment was 'bullish' for SKHY and 'bearish' for MU. Investors will now turn to quarterly reports from a series of memory chipmakers, Seagate (STX) on Tuesday, SK Hynix on Wednesday, and Samsung on Thursday, for further clues on the chip trade.

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