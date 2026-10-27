Mushfiqur Rahim Sustains Hand Injury Ahead Of West Indies Test: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Bangladesh could face a selection concern ahead of the opening Test against the West Indies, with veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim reportedly suffering a hand injury during training on Tuesday.

According to The Daily Star, Mushfiqur was struck on the hand during a net session as Bangladesh prepared for the series opener. He received ice treatment at the ground before leaving the training session, with the severity of the injury yet to be established.

The development comes a day before the first of the two Tests, which begins on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The series forms part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Mushfiqur was included in Bangladesh's 15-member squad announced last week, alongside captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and fellow experienced batter Litton Das, who has also been dealing with a recent hip injury.

Bangladesh have received a boost with the return of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this month. His inclusion strengthens the pace attack ahead of a series in which the hosts will be aiming to consolidate their position in the World Test Championship standings.

Bangladesh currently occupy fourth place in the standings and will be targeting a strong return from the two-Test assignment as they pursue qualification for the 2027 World Test Championship final.

The opening Test will be played in Mirpur from October 28 to November 1, before the teams move to Sylhet for the second match from November 5 to 9.

With Mushfiqur's availability now in question, Bangladesh will await further clarity on the extent of the injury before finalising their plans for the series opener.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Tawhid Hridoy, Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim