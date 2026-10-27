Ravi Kishan's Devotional Drama Titled 'Mera Yaar Bajrangi - Dosti Ho Toh Aisi', To Release On Diwali 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's upcoming devotional drama has been christened 'Mera Yaar Bajrangi - Dosti Ho Toh Aisi', which has been locked to light up the screens on Diwali, next year.

Mahaveer Jain Films announced the title and the release date of the film on Tuesday, as per a statement.

The poster features Ravi Kishan in a powerful yet minimal avatar. It shows a divine fist bump - one hand belongs to a common man wearing a rudraksha and raksha sutra, and the other belongs to Bajrang Bali himself, adorned with a Shri Ram naam patka and rudraksha mala, with a divine spark connecting the two. The visual perfectly captures the film's tagline, 'Dosti Ho Toh Aisi'.

The film is said to be the story of a common man's friendship with his God, the statement said.

A source close to the project said, "It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan. In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar? That's the emotion behind this film."

Ravi Kishan, who has been on a stellar run with both OTT and theatrical releases, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as a devout common man from the heartland.

The film is written and directed by Amit Aarryan and presented by Mahaveer Jain Film and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Ratpack Stories.

Ravi was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and Jitendra Kumar to name a few.

It acts as an interquel set during the first season of the Prime Video television series Mirzapur. The film follows old enemies who resurface and new contenders emerge in a brutal war for Mirzapur's throne.