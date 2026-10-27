No One Above The Law: Bengal Ministers Welcome Encounter Of Gaighata Rape-Murder Accused (LD)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) West Bengal ministers Dilip Ghosh and Ashok Kirtania on Tuesday defended the police encounter in which Prahlad Das, the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Gaighata, was killed, saying that those committing heinous crimes against women and children would face strict action.

Minister Ashok Kirtania backed the police action, asserting that those involved in crimes against women and children would face appropriate consequences.

"This is Suvendu Ji's government, and Suvendu Adhikari is the police minister. Those who commit wrongdoings and commit such crimes against women and children will face appropriate action, like the action taken last night," Kirtania said.

Questioning whether the police could be expected to remain passive when attacked, he added, "If someone attacks the police or the police department, will the police spare them? The police have been given full authority. This police force is not like the one under the previous government."

Warning those involved in criminal activities, Kirtania said, "Those involved in hooliganism should mend their ways. Those who commit rape should change their ways or they, too, will face the same fate in the future as what happened now."

Reacting to the incident, Minister Dilip Ghosh said similar incidents had occurred in the past and asserted that no one was above the law.

"Such an incident has happened before as well, where an accused involved in a murder was fleeing, and an encounter took place. Something similar has happened here too. No one is above the law. If someone breaks the law, they will face such consequences," Ghosh said.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen law and order in the state, saying that people would become more cautious if the rule of law was firmly established.

"People do not become fearful so easily because there has been a lack of law and order in Bengal for a long time. If law and order is established in the state, everyone will remain cautious. Both measures are necessary: bringing values and awareness into society and improving the environment to prevent people from committing such heinous acts," he added.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and called for an independent investigation.

"No, this is an encounter killing by the police. The police have done this before as well, and it appears that the same has happened here. There should be a judicial enquiry into the matter," Roy said.

Prahlad Das, the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Gaighata in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week, was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the development, Das was taken to the crime scene after his arrest for reconstruction of the sequence of events. During the exercise, he allegedly snatched the firearm of an escorting police officer and fired at the policemen.

The escorting personnel retaliated, leaving Das seriously injured. He was subsequently taken to a nearby state-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.