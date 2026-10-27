31 Teams Deployed Across States, UT Likely To Be Affected By Cyclone 'Arnab': NDRF DIG

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday said that 31 teams have been deployed across the states likely to be affected by impending Cyclone Arnab, and a strategy has been finalised for the situation.

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi, speaking to IANS, said, "A coordination meeting was held on Sunday under the NDMA, with all stakeholders participating. Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretary chaired a meeting on Monday, during which the strategy was finalised."

"NDRF teams have been deployed across the states and Union Territories likely to be affected, including Andhra Pradesh, the Union Territory of Yanam, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. A total of 31 NDRF teams were requested, and they have now been deployed," he added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Yanam, by October 28.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast close to Yanam on October 28 (Wednesday). Authorities have appealed to the public to stay indoors once winds rise and move to the nearest cyclone shelter if officials ask them to.

The sea will be very rough to phenomenal, with a storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 m expected at landfall, highest near Kakinada and Yanam.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have set up 2,131 cyclone shelters in 20 districts. Mobile alerts have reached about 2.07 crore subscribers in 18 districts, with swell-surge alerts to 6.9 lakh coastal subscribers.

Twelve teams of NDRF and 10 from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in 14 districts, with one team of each in reserve.

Authorities have asked fishermen not to go to sea until October 29. Officials said all 30,043 fishing boats have returned to shore. Ports have hoisted cautionary signals.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, etc. are also to be affected by the storm.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, on Monday issued an advisory against dissemination of false, misleading and speculative cyclone forecasts and warnings through media and digital platforms.

"It has been observed that some individuals and self-proclaimed weather experts are disseminating speculative cyclone tracks, landfall locations, timelines and impact assessments without adequate scientific validation or reference to official forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)," the SRC said.

The advisory warned that unverified and sensationalised forecasts could cause public panic, leading to premature harvesting of crops, panic buying, hoarding, artificial shortages and price rises. It also cautioned that conflicting and misleading warnings could confuse the public and hamper the government's coordinated preparedness, evacuation and emergency response efforts.

The SRC, in coordination with the IMD and other authorities, issues official disaster advisories and coordinates preparedness, evacuation and response across the state.