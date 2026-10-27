EOU Raids Bihar BJP Leader's Premises In Motihari In Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police conducted raids at multiple premises linked to BJP leader Rajnish Kumar Pathak, alias Rinku Pathak, in Motihari on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The EOU sleuths reached the premises of Rinku Pathak around 6 a.m. They were accompanied by Motihari police personnel.

The searches covered his residence and business establishments, including his gas agency.

A large police contingent was deployed at the locations as investigators examined documents related to his properties, businesses and financial transactions.

According to the EOU, preliminary findings indicate that Pathak and his wife, Kiran Devi, allegedly accumulated assets beyond their known sources of income.

The agency has estimated the value of the assets under scrutiny at approximately Rs 3.56 crore, or 124.81 per cent above their known income.

Pathak represents Ward No. 7 of the Kesariya Nagar Panchayat, while his wife serves as the Nagar Panchayat's chief councillor. Pathak is also a former chief councillor.

The investigation reportedly began after the EOU received a complaint alleging that Pathak had accumulated substantial wealth over the past decade.

Investigators are examining properties and business interests linked to him in Motihari, Kesariya and other locations.

Officials have not yet released details of any documents, cash or other items recovered during the searches.

The EOU is expected to provide further information after the search operations are completed.

Security arrangements have been tightened around the premises being searched, with access restricted while the team carries out its investigation.

Pathak has also reportedly faced criminal cases in the past, including an extortion case, and was previously lodged in Saharsa Jail.

The circumstances surrounding those cases and their outcomes were not immediately available.

The current investigation focuses on allegations of disproportionate assets.

The allegations remain subject to the findings of the EOU investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.