OMODA Showcases 5-Kwh Hybrid Technology In China Ahead Of UAE Launch In 2027

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO has demonstrated its new 5-kWh hybrid electric vehicle technology in OMODA 7 SHS-H during the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon in China, which concluded on 22 October 2026. The event highlighted how greater battery capacity can support quieter driving and additional functions while parked, without requiring external charging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

OMODA 7 SHS-H, featuring the new 5-kWh HEV technology, is scheduled to launch in the UAE in early 2027. It is among the first models to adopt the system. During the marathon, global media experienced the vehicle on urban roads, highways and mountain routes, assessing its power response, smoothness and cabin refinement under different driving conditions.

The demonstration followed plans outlined at OMODA X NIGHT, held as part of the brands' International User Summit in China. At that event, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said:“Soon we'll be the world's first to deliver the new 5-kWh HEV technology. It's the world's only HEV with V2L function and supports multiple smart lifestyle modes.”

The 5-kWh battery allows more sustained electric-motor assistance, supporting the vehicle's Super Quiet Mode. The system is designed to provide responsive, smooth acceleration and reduce the noise and vibration associated with engine engagement in stop-and-go traffic.

Cabin refinement also remains a focus during highway cruising. According to the company, the technology aims to bring an electric-vehicle-like driving experience to a conventional hybrid across starting, acceleration and higher-speed travel, while retaining the convenience of operation without plug-in charging.

The development broadens the role of battery capacity in an HEV. Alongside fuel efficiency, OMODA & JAECOO is focusing on how stored electrical energy can improve comfort and support functions beyond propulsion.

Under its Super Life concept, OMODA 7 SHS-H offers four intelligent modes: Rest Mode, Sentry Mode, Refresh Mode and Appointment Mode. Rest Mode supports a short break inside the vehicle, while Sentry Mode provides monitoring while parked. The other modes extend the range of intelligent functions available for different everyday situations.

The vehicle also provides 2.2 kW of in-cabin power output through its vehicle-to-load capability, known as V2L. While parked, users can power compatible equipment such as a portable coffee machine or a laptop, supporting leisure activities and temporary work needs.

These functions demonstrate how the larger battery can serve both driving and stationary uses, making onboard electrical power part of the ownership experience alongside the hybrid system's efficiency benefits.

The hybrid development forms part of OMODA & JAECOO's wider technology programme, which includes Super Intelligent Valet Parking and AI cockpit systems. Its collaboration with AiMOGA Robotics also extends intelligent technology into service and companionship applications beyond vehicles.

The planned arrival of OMODA 7 SHS-H in early 2027 will add a new 5-kWh HEV option to OMODA & JAECOO's UAE portfolio. The O5 HEV, launched locally in September, has also added to the brands' hybrid offering.

In the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO has recorded more than 6,000 cumulative vehicle sales, with JAECOO J7 serving as the brands' hero model in the market.

For UAE motorists travelling between city roads and highways, the 5-kWh development highlights the potential for quieter hybrid journeys without external charging. Onboard power could also support compatible devices during parked stops and outdoor trips, connecting the technology's global development with practical considerations for local drivers.