Bengaluru E-Khata Portal Glitch Fixed: What Property Owners Need To Know

Bengaluru property owners facing difficulties uploading encumbrance certificates (ECs) on the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) e-Khata portal can now retry the process, following a fix to the technical glitch that disrupted applications involving older properties.

The issue affected the online submission of mandatory EC documents, creating difficulties for property owners seeking to complete their e-Khata applications. The problem was particularly relevant to properties with registration records dating back to earlier periods, for which document uploads were not working as expected.

The e-Khata system is part of the state's wider effort to digitise property records and make property-related services more accessible. The upgraded e-Aasthi 2.0 platform allows citizens to submit applications online and track their progress, while integration with other government databases is intended to reduce paperwork and repeated visits to government offices.

Applicants are required to provide relevant property documents, including encumbrance certificates covering the applicable periods. The upload glitch had undermined the convenience of the online process, leaving some property owners struggling to move their applications forward.

With the technical issue reported as fixed, affected applicants can attempt to upload their documents again through the portal. Those who continue to encounter errors may need to contact their respective Assistant Revenue Officer for assistance.

The update is significant for Bengaluru residents waiting to complete their e-Khata applications, particularly those whose property records require older documentation.