President Ilham Aliyev Speaks At Dialogue Forum About Azerbaijan's Liberation Of Its Territories

Noting that Azerbaijan had liberated its territories that had remained under occupation for years in accordance with the UN Charter and the right to self-defense, the head of state said:“We restored our dignity and international law, and we solely implemented United Nations Security Council resolutions, which were adopted in 1993.”

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