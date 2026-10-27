Recovertm Launches REAL: A Global Campaign Celebrating Solutions That Deliver Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REAL. Today, Not Someday.

Madrid, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecoverTM, a leading producer of recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today launches REAL, its first global brand campaign calling on the textile and fashion industries to focus not only on the solutions of tomorrow, but also on the solutions already creating impact today.

Built around the statement "REAL. Today, Not Someday.", the campaign is a response to a growing imbalance in the sustainability conversation. While the industry rightly invests in and celebrates the next generation of recycling technologies, solutions already capable of delivering measurable impact today often receive less public attention than they deserve.

At a time when sustainability communications oscillate between greenwashing and greenhushing, Recover believes proven solutions should not stay silent. They should be visible, promoted and adopted. REAL is both a campaign and a manifesto for action, built on a simple conviction: progress requires investing in tomorrow's innovations while accelerating the adoption of today's solutions.

Over the last few years, Recover has continued to innovate and invest in its recycled cotton solutions, while building industrial capacity and global partnerships. Today, its recycled cotton is integrated into global supply chains, supported by traceability systems, verified impact data and large-scale commercial adoption. In 2025 alone, Recover recycled cotton was used in more than 200 million garments, demonstrating that recycled cotton is no longer a future ambition or a limited pilot of a few thousand pieces, but a commercial reality at scale.

"Our industry spends a lot of time talking about what sustainability could look like in five or ten years," said Boris Mercier, CMO at RecoverTM. "That conversation is important. But so is recognizing the solutions that are already available today. REAL is our call to shift some of the attention from future possibilities to present realities. Recover recycled cotton is already proven, already scaled and already being used in hundreds of millions of garments. If we want faster progress, we need both future innovation and real-world execution."

What Makes It REAL?

The campaign is built around eight pillars that represent the strengths behind Recover and its recycled cotton solutions. Together, they answer the key questions brands, retailers and supply chain partners ask when evaluating recycled cotton solutions, while translating Recover's capabilities into simple, memorable messages.



REAL Recycled Cotton - Recycled cotton made from verified textile waste, supported by certifications, traceability systems and verified impact data.

Trust what you can verify.

REAL Impact - Environmental benefits supported by third-party certified Life Cycle Assessments.

Don't waste the waste.

REAL Scalability - Industrial-scale production capacity supported by a global network of recycling hubs and supply chain partners across key manufacturing regions.

Manufacturing tomorrow, today.

REAL Accessibility - A solution already integrated into commercial collections and global supply chains. In 2025 alone, Recover recycled cotton was used in more than 200 million garments.

Available on the racks, now.

REAL Quality - Consistent, reliable natural fiber engineered to meet the quality and performance requirements of industrial-scale manufacturing.

Consistent quality, at scale.

REAL Natural Fiber - A mechanical recycling process that preserves the natural characteristics, comfort and versatility of cotton.

Not artificial. Not synthetic. Still cotton.

REAL Traceability - A triple traceability approach combining GRS certification, physical tracers and digital tracers.

Follow the fiber. REAL Responsibility - An approach to responsible business that encompasses environmental, social and governance practices across Recover's operations.

Responsible by design.

Taking REAL Around the World

REAL is coming to life through an integrated global campaign spanning industry events, advertising, media, digital channels and targeted activations.

The campaign officially debuted in October at key industry conferences in Vancouver, Munich and Amsterdam, where Recover brought the REAL concept directly to brands, retailers and supply chain partners through its exhibition presence.

The global activation will continue throughout Q4 2026 across:



Print advertising in leading textile and apparel industry publications.

Organic storytelling across Recover's LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and website.

Paid campaigns across LinkedIn, Meta and YouTube. Localized activations around major industry events, including location-based Uber advertising.

Through these activations, REAL aims to challenge how the industry talks about recycled cotton, expanding the conversation beyond future ambition to include solutions that can already demonstrate impact at commercial scale.

"REAL was built around a simple creative idea: make proof visible," said Ophelie Guitard, Head of Brand & Content at RecoverTM. "It's a natural extension of the strong and distinctive ingredient brand Recover has built over the last few years. The campaign turns the strengths behind Recover into clear, memorable messages that bring the conversation back to what can be done today."

Today, Not Someday

Recover's recycled cotton is the result of decades of innovation. Today, that innovation is already deployed at scale across global supply chains, adopted by brands and integrated into hundreds of millions of garments.

REAL is Recover's call to look not only at what sustainability could become, but also at what it can already achieve today, while continuing to invest in the innovations that will shape the future.

REAL. Today, Not Someday.

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Media Resources

Learn more about the campaign: recoverfiber.com/real

Download campaign visuals, logos and media assets: REAL Media Kit

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About RecoverTM

RecoverTM is a leading materials science company and global producer of recycled cotton fibers and circular material solutions offering consistent, high-quality performance at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, RecoverTM is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other changemakers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, contact us at ..., visit and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

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