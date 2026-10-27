From Sunlight To Cancer Prevention: World Vitamin D Day Will Honor Scientists Behind Decades Of Groundbreaking Research

Dr. Edward D. Gorham

Dr. William B. Grant

Dr. Joan M. Lappe

GrassrootsHealth honors pioneering scientists Nov. 2 as millions enter the“vitamin D winter,” when sunlight provides too little UVB for vitamin D production.

- Dr. Edward D. Gorham

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On World Vitamin D Day, November 2, 2026, GrassrootsHealth will honor Drs. Edward D. Gorham, William B. Grant, and Joan M. Lappe at the inaugural Baggerly-Garland Awards Conference in San Diego, California, recognizing decades of research linking sunlight, UVB, and cancer prevention.

The event comes as millions of Americans enter the“vitamin D winter,” when seasonal reductions in UVB irradiance can make it difficult or impossible for the skin to produce meaningful amounts of vitamin D.

What does sunlight have to do with cancer prevention? In the 1970s, brothers Drs. Cedric and Frank Garland noticed that people living in less sunny regions of the United States had substantially higher death rates from certain cancers than those living in sunnier regions. That observation, preceded by a little-known 1941 geographic study by Dr. Frank L. Apperly, helped launch decades of scientific investigation into sunlight, ultraviolet B (UVB) irradiance, vitamin D, and their possible beneficial role in preventing internal cancers.

The Garland brothers hypothesized that sunlight exposure, and particularly vitamin D produced in the skin through UVB irradiance, might help explain these differences. Their landmark 1980 publication, Do Sunlight and Vitamin D Reduce the Likelihood of Colon Cancer?, introduced a hypothesis that would influence decades of cancer prevention research to follow.

From Latitude to Air Pollution and Cancer

Dr. Edward D. Gorham joined the brothers in expanding this investigation. In a 1989 study of 20 Canadian cities ( ), Gorham and colleagues found that breast cancer mortality was approximately 50% higher and colon cancer mortality twice as high in cities with the greatest levels of sulfate air pollution compared to those with the lowest levels.

The researchers proposed that atmospheric pollution could reduce biologically effective UVB reaching the ground, potentially limiting vitamin D production. Gorham's subsequent research across the former Soviet Union ( ) identified higher breast cancer rates in northern regions and industrial areas receiving less sunlight.

In reflection, Gorham stated,“Working with Drs. Frank and Cedric Garland changed my life. From our earliest acquaintance, we realized how much cancer we could potentially prevent, and that public health and vitamin D research was the best approach to doing so.”

Expanding the Research Across Multiple Cancers

Building on this foundation, Dr. William B. Grant brought expertise in physics, atmospheric science, and epidemiology to the investigation. In 2002, Grant published research identifying additional cancers whose mortality rates were inversely associated with solar UVB exposure ( ). His subsequent research with Dr. Cedric Garland examined whether smoking, diet, and other factors could explain these associations.

“I came to vitamin D research from physics and atmospheric science, where I learned to study patterns in complex systems. I later applied that ecological approach to understanding how sunlight, vitamin D, and other factors influence disease risk,” said Grant.

Two randomized controlled clinical trials performed by Dr. Joan M. Lappe, along with the late Dr. Robert P. Heaney (1927-2016) and others at Creighton University, advanced understanding of the role of vitamin D in preventing cancer (, ). A later reanalysis of VITAL, a large randomized trial led by Harvard-affiliated researchers, found fewer metastatic and fatal cancers among participants taking vitamin D.

Together, these researchers advanced investigations into whether insufficient sunlight-derived vitamin D contributes to preventable cancer risk. While observational studies alone cannot establish causation, laboratory research and studies measuring serum vitamin D metabolites have provided additional supportive evidence.

Vitamin D Winter: Will Your Sunlight Be Enough?

Not all sunshine produces vitamin D. At approximately 37°N latitude and above, winter sunlight may contain insufficient UVB for meaningful vitamin D production, particularly November through February. Affected cities include San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Boston. Research in Boston (42°N) found no detectable previtamin D3 production during these months under study conditions, even on cloudless days.

GrassrootsHealth encourages everyone to take action this World Vitamin D Day:

1. Learn whether you are entering vitamin D winter. Check your seasonal UVB availability to understand when sunlight can support vitamin D production using the free D-Minder app. For maps showing how vitamin D-producing UVB varies by location and season, visit the free TEMIS Vitamin D UV Dose archive.

2. Know your vitamin D level. A serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] blood test can help you assess your status and consider appropriate options, including sensible sun exposure, diet, supplementation, or FDA-cleared personalized UVB light therapy.

3. Practice sensible sun exposure. Get regular, brief sun exposure when UVB is available, and avoid sunburn by using clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, or mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen for longer periods outdoors.

Attend the News Conference to Honor the Scientists Who Advanced the Research

The inaugural Baggerly-Garland Awards honor two influential figures: Dr. Frank C. Garland (1950–2010), a pioneering cancer epidemiologist, and Carole Baggerly (1942–2024), who founded GrassrootsHealth in 2007 to move vitamin D research into practice following her personal experience with breast cancer.

The 2026 awards recognize:

Dr. Edward D. Gorham, for groundbreaking epidemiological research on sunlight, UVB, atmospheric pollution, and cancer.

Dr. William B. Grant, for extensive research on solar UVB, vitamin D, and geographic patterns of cancer and other diseases.

Dr. Joan M. Lappe, for pioneering randomized clinical trials investigating vitamin D, calcium, and cancer prevention.

The awards are sponsored by Solius Labs in cooperation with GrassrootsHealth and the Helen Knoll Foundation.

Journalists, researchers, healthcare professionals, cancer advocates, media, and concerned members of the public are invited to attend.

Date: Monday, November 2, 2026, 11:00 AM Pacific, 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Location: UC San Diego Cancer Center, Goldman Auditorium, 3855 Health Sciences Drive, La Jolla, California 92037

Attendance: In person or virtually

Learn More & Register Here

About GrassrootsHealth

GrassrootsHealth is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public-health research organization advancing vitamin D research, education, and advocacy through evidence-based resources, testing, and practical tools.



About the Helen Knoll Foundation

The Helen Knoll Foundation empowers young women through breast-health education and prevention, partnering with GrassrootsHealth to expand access to evidence-based resources.



Jen Aliano

GrassrootsHealth

+1 760-710-9305

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From Sunlight to Cancer Prevention: World Vitamin D Day Will Honor Scientists Behind Decades of Groundbreaking Research News Provided By GrassrootsHealth October 27, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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