Greek Participants Explore Ningbo's Intelligent Manufacturing And Cultural Heritage

Participants and officials at the 2026 Ningbo International University Students and International Friendship Cities Youth Exchange Camp at Ningbo Polytechnic University, Oct. 19–23, 2026. (Photo: Ningbo Polytechnic University)

Young people from Greece join peers from 24 other countries and regions at a five-day camp in Ningbo

- Nina Doka, participant from GreeceNINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Oct. 19 to 23, 2026, 127 young people from 25 countries and regions across five continents, including Greece, Russia, Malaysia, South Korea and France, gathered in Ningbo for a five-day exchange programme combining urban exploration, industrial visits, cultural experiences and youth dialogue.The 2026 Ningbo International University Students and International Friendship Cities Youth Exchange Camp was jointly organised by the Ningbo Municipal Education Bureau and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Ningbo Municipal People's Government, and hosted by Ningbo Polytechnic University.The camp officially opened on the evening of Oct. 19 at the university's Alliance Building with a multilingual performance of So Many People in This World. The song was also performed at the university's 2026 freshman opening ceremony, featuring Chinese students and Gabonese international student Nkene Moro Panicia singing in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and French, reflecting the campus's diverse and international atmosphere.During the programme, participants visited Haitian International's plant in Beilun, Safewell Group and the Ningbo Industrial Internet Research Institute to experience the city's intelligent manufacturing firsthand. They also explored the Ningbo Urban Exhibition Hall, Xiushui Street, Tianyi Pavilion Museum and the Ningbo Museum of World Heritage Irrigation Structures. Through activities such as making huijituan, a Ningbo rice cake on the city's intangible cultural heritage list, and dam-model experiments, participants gained insights into Ningbo's industrial development and cultural heritage.“I knew about Chinese manufacturing before, but visiting Ningbo allowed me to see Chinese intelligent manufacturing firsthand,” said Anna Melitskova, a participant from Russia.She was particularly impressed by the automated production lines at Haitian International's Beilun plant.“The robotic arms work together with precision using real-time data. The entire factory feels like a system that can think for itself,” she said.Hammad Alyna Mohd Khairrui from Malaysia reflected on visits to Safewell and the Ningbo Industrial Internet Research Institute, noting how technological innovation is driving industrial transformation.“Intelligent manufacturing has never been cold, impersonal machinery. It is what makes production more efficient, greener and more sustainable,” he said.Beyond its strong manufacturing sector, Ningbo's cultural heritage and openness also left a lasting impression on participants.During a huijituan-making activity on Oct. 20, many participants initially struggled to shape the cakes. With step-by-step guidance from local instructors, they gradually mastered the techniques of kneading, pinching and rolling the dough.Soon, smooth, rounded cakes began to take shape. As the freshly steamed treats filled the room with a sweet aroma, participants eagerly tasted their creations and took photos to commemorate the experience. Many remarked that the small traditional snack offered a delightful glimpse into everyday life in the Jiangnan region of eastern China.“Ningbo has shown me how a city can connect tradition with the future,” said Nina Doka, a participant from Greece. At Tianyi Pavilion she was struck by the cultural depth of a library whose books span ancient and modern times, and at the Ningbo Industrial Internet Research Institute she saw innovative energy aimed at the future.“It has both history and an open attitude towards the world,” she said.Kwon Huijin, a participant from South Korea, said the everyday life of Xiushui Street and making huijituan gave her a closer understanding of Ningbo.“I will take these stories home and tell them to more friends,” she said.At the closing ceremony on Oct. 23, participants presented their projects on the theme of“Intelligent Manufacturing for the Future,” combining observations of technological innovation with cultural exchange.Participants from Greece and Poland presented a video titled In Ningbo, documenting their visits to advanced manufacturing facilities and cultural landmarks. The video captured their journey from initial curiosity to a deeper understanding of Ningbo's intelligent manufacturing sector.Five participants from Russia delivered a TED-style presentation titled China & Russia: Shared Heritage, Industrial Innovation, Global Friendship, drawing on industrial visits to discuss innovation, cultural understanding and the responsibilities of young people in building international connections.Participants from South Korea, France, Malaysia and China also presented a video titled Intelligent Ningbo, Shared Future, bringing together footage of industrial visits, cultural activities and international collaboration. The presentation highlighted young people's perspectives on technological innovation and building a shared future.Although the camp has concluded, its mission continues. Since its launch in 2009, the Ningbo International University Students and International Friendship Cities Youth Exchange Camp has served as a platform for youth dialogue, cultural exchange and friendship, building connections across borders. The programme also provides international youth with an opportunity to gain firsthand insights into China's modernization and discover the industrial strengths, cultural heritage and international character of Ningbo, a historic port city on China's eastern coast.About Ningbo Polytechnic UniversityNingbo Polytechnic University is one of Zhejiang Province's designated universities with distinctive strengths in international education. It has been named one of China's Top 50 Higher Vocational Colleges for International Influence for consecutive years and has twice received the Award of Excellence from the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP), keeping it at the forefront of global engagement among China's vocational institutions.

Jason

Infonity AI

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greek Participants Explore Ningbo's Intelligent Manufacturing and Cultural Heritage News Provided By Infonity AI October 27, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.