American IRA Hosts Chris Rawley For Webinar On Agricultural Investing With A Self-Directed IRA

Explore agricultural investing through farmland, livestock operations, and private lending within a Self-Directed IRA.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Chris Rawley of Harvest Returns, focused on agricultural investing and its potential role within a diversified Self-Directed IRA.During the webinar, Rawley will explain how investors can gain exposure to the agricultural industry through farmland ownership, livestock operations, and private lending to agricultural producers. The session will examine how farms, ranches, and agribusinesses generate income and how private capital can help support financing needs within American agriculture.The discussion will explore the different structures available to passive agricultural investors, including direct farmland investments, operating businesses, and agricultural lending opportunities. Attendees will gain insight into how these investments are evaluated, including operator experience, collateral, leverage, fees, and liquidity requirements.Rawley will also discuss the risks associated with agricultural investing, including weather events, disease, commodity price fluctuations, and extended investment holding periods. The session is intended to help Self-Directed IRA investors better understand agricultural investment opportunities and the due diligence considerations involved before committing retirement funds.What You'll Learn1. Understand Agriculture's RoleLearn how farms, ranches, and agribusinesses generate income through crops, livestock, leases, and lending, and how agricultural investments may contribute to retirement portfolio diversification.2. Explore the Investment OptionsDiscover three approaches to agricultural investing: farmland ownership, investments in operating businesses such as livestock operations, and private lending to agricultural producers. Understand how financing structures, collateral, leverage, and liquidity can affect investment risk.3. Evaluate the OpportunityLearn how to assess agricultural operators, investment fees, compensation structures, and holding periods. Explore important due diligence questions and risks involving weather, disease, and commodity prices before investing retirement funds.Event: October 28th at 12:00 PM ETRegister:Register to Access.Early Access Recording.A First Look at What's in The Works.Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation. Download our free guides or visit us online at .This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

Michelle Tracy

American IRA, LLC

+1 828-257-4949

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American IRA Hosts Chris Rawley for Webinar on Agricultural Investing with a Self-Directed IRA News Provided By American IRA, LLC October 27, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.