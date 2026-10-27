Lyre's Appoints Red Dot Marketing To Strengthen Its MEA Presence

Lyre's Italian Orange and Apéritif Rosso non-alcoholic spirits. Lyre's has appointed Red Dot Marketing to lead social media and community engagement across the Middle East and Africa.

The appointment will see the Dubai-based integrated marketing agency lead social media and community engagement for the premium non-alcoholic spirits brand.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyre's, the global non-alcoholic spirits brand, has appointed Red Dot Marketing as its social media agency partner across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Dubai-based integrated marketing agency began working with Lyre's in August 2026, with a focus on bringing the brand closer to consumers and the region's hospitality community.As the world's most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre's is known for its alcohol-free alternatives to classic spirits, allowing people to enjoy familiar cocktails without alcohol. At The Low & No Masters 2026, the brand added eight medals to its collection, including four Gold and four Silver.The appointment comes as more consumers explore alcohol-free options, creating opportunities for Lyre's to build its presence across a region where drinking occasions, hospitality traditions and consumer preferences vary between markets.Sudera Fernando, Business Development Manager, Middle East & Africa at Lyre's Spirit Co, commented: "At Lyre's, our focus has always been on giving people more choice without compromising on flavour, creativity or the experience of a great drink. The region presents an exciting opportunity to bring premium non-alcoholic options to more consumers and hospitality experiences. Red Dot Marketing's understanding of regional audiences and the F&B landscape makes them a strong partner in bringing our brand's vision to life."As part of the remit, Red Dot Marketing will translate Lyre's global brand identity for regional audiences through social media content, storytelling and community management. The agency will focus on engaging consumers, bartenders and hospitality professionals while maintaining the distinctive identity and positioning of the brand.Raj Sagar, Founder and Creative Director of Red Dot Marketing, added: "Lyre's brings innovation and a strong global identity to the non-alcoholic beverage category. Our role is to connect the brand with its community through meaningful storytelling and engagement, celebrating the creativity and choice that are central to great hospitality."The appointment supports Lyre's ambition to grow a consistent regional presence and strengthen its connections with consumers and hospitality partners across the Middle East and Africa.Red Dot Marketing brings experience with homegrown and international brands across a range of industries, combining creative strategy, digital marketing and communications to build stronger connections between brands and audiences.About Red Dot MarketingRed Dot Marketing is a Dubai-based creative and integrated marketing agency built around a simple belief: meaningful growth starts by connecting brands with their communities. Combining strategy, creative content, social media, digital marketing and public relations, the agency works with homegrown and international businesses across industries to build brand relevance and measurable results.Website:About Lyre'sLyre's is an award-winning global non-alcoholic spirits brand offering alternatives inspired by classic spirits and cocktails. Its portfolio is designed to give consumers and hospitality professionals more choice through sophisticated, flavour-led alcohol-free serves and inclusive drinking experiences.Website:

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Lyre's appoints Red Dot Marketing to strengthen its MEA presence News Provided By RED DOT MARKETING RESEARCH & CONSULTANCIES L.L.C October 27, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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