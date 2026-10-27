Unlimited Tech Solutions Becomes A Hubspot Technology Partner With Launch Of Karana Data Courier

Unlimited Tech Solutions has launched Karana Data Courier on the HubSpot App Marketplace and is now a HubSpot Technology Partner.

New HubSpot App Marketplace app shares data between HubSpot and ERPs, legacy software and other systems that can't connect to it directly, with no custom code.

- Thomas Richard, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlimited Tech Solutions

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New HubSpot App Marketplace app shares data between HubSpot and ERPs, legacy software and other systems that can't connect to it directly, with no custom code

Some business systems just won't talk to HubSpot. Unlimited Tech Solutions built a way to share data with them anyway.

Unlimited Tech Solutions, a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, today launched Karana Data Courier in the HubSpot App Marketplace. With the launch, Unlimited is now also a HubSpot Technology Partner, one of a small group of partners that both build apps on HubSpot and implement it for customers.

Karana Data Courier is featured in the Marketplace's“New Apps” section.

When you can't integrate, connect it

Most companies run something HubSpot can't plug into. It might be an ERP behind a strict security review, an on-premise system with no API, or industry software nobody has built a connector for.

The usual fixes are expensive or tedious. Teams pay for a custom integration, or someone exports a spreadsheet every week and imports it by hand.

Karana Data Courier takes a simpler route. Many systems, especially older ERPs, already produce scheduled reports or file exports and drop them in a secure folder outside the system. Data Courier picks up those files from a secure SFTP folder and brings the data into HubSpot on a schedule. To send data the other way, Data Courier leaves HubSpot files in the same folder, where the other system's own process picks them up. Teams set it up inside HubSpot, with no developer and no firewall changes.

“Customers kept telling us the same thing,” said Thomas Richard, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlimited Tech Solutions.“Their ERP couldn't connect to HubSpot, and that gap was holding back the modernization of their sales and marketing. Data Courier closes it by sharing data the way those systems already do: through secure files. Being a Technology Partner means we don't just configure HubSpot, we build on it.”

How it works

Karana Data Courier exports HubSpot data to a secure SFTP folder and imports files from that folder into HubSpot. Jobs can run on a schedule, from every 15 minutes to monthly, or on demand. It works with contacts, companies, deals, line items, tickets, products and custom objects, in CSV or XLSX files.

Exports: pick the object and properties, add filters, and choose where the file lands in the folder and what it's called.

Imports: map file columns to HubSpot fields and create, update or upsert records, with deduplication so nothing is entered twice.

Monitoring: a dashboard and job history show every run, how many records moved and any errors, and failed jobs can be retried in one click.

Security is built in. SFTP server credentials are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM. Data Courier works only with the secure folder and never accesses the other system directly, in either direction. Imports run through HubSpot's own import engine, so customers keep HubSpot's native validation and import history.

From a daily file to a full ERP data exchange

Data Courier handles simple jobs, like sending a nightly file of new deals to a finance team or bringing in a weekly product update from a supplier. It also handles larger data exchanges with legacy ERPs, on-premise applications and industry-specific software that already run on file-based processes.

Karana Data Courier joins Karana iPaaS and Karana CPQ in Unlimited's Karana product suite. Together with Unlimited's implementation services, the suite lets customers start with a self-service app and bring in Unlimited's team when a project calls for more.

Availability

Karana Data Courier is available now in the HubSpot App Marketplace. View the listing to learn more and install the app.

About Unlimited Tech Solutions

Unlimited Tech Solutions is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner and HubSpot Technology Partner based in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The company specializes in RevOps, HubSpot implementation, NetSuite and ERP integrations, and CPQ builds. Its Karana product suite includes Karana Data Courier, Karana iPaaS and Karana CPQ. Learn more at .

Thomas Richard

Unlimited Tech Solutions

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Unlimited Tech Solutions Becomes a HubSpot Technology Partner With Launch of Karana Data Courier News Provided By Unlimited Tech Solutions October 27, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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