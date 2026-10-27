Amit Mishra Says 'Bareilly Wala Jhumka' Is A 'Proper Commercial Dance Number', Calls 'Kudiye' Next Party Popper

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as 'Manma Emotion Jaage', 'Bulleya' and 'Allah Duhai Hai ', to name a few, singer Amit Mishra is excited about his latest work, describing 'Bareilly Wala Jhumka' as a“proper commercial dance number” and expressing confidence that 'Kudiye' could become the next party favourite.

'Bareilly Wala Jhumka', was released on October 11 under Harsh Music Label, the singer is now gearing up for the release of 'Kudiye', a party track from the upcoming film Main Na Raha Mera, set to release soon.

Amit said in a statement:“As the look and feel of the song suggests, 'Bareilly Wala Jhumka' is a proper commercial dance number. It was a really nice experience recording the song. Raj Ranjit is a friend, and I had earlier sung an Indi-Awadhi track for him, so it was great to collaborate with him again.”

He added:“Jayant Aryan has composed the song really well, and I'm happy with how it has come together. I hope listeners enjoy the song, love the video, and continue showering it with their love. My best wishes to Harsh Music Label and the entire team.”

'Bareilly Wala Jhumka' is a peppy commercial dance number composed by Jayant Aryan, featuring Amit Mishra alongside co-singer Swati Sharma.

Adding to his back-to-back releases is 'Kudiye', a solo vocal track from the upcoming film Main Na Raha Mera, featuring Adhyayan Suman.

Talking about his experience of recording 'Kudiye', Amit said:“Rahul Nair is a very good friend, and we've worked together before, so we understand each other's vibe. He's a brilliant composer, musician and singer, and I really liked what he had created with 'Kudiye'.”

“The recording took around five to six hours, and Adhyayan Suman also came to the studio while we were recording and shared some inputs, which was really nice of him. He was happy with the vocals and was grooving to the song, which felt great and was encouraging.”

He added that 'Kudiye' has a very current, upbeat sound, with catchy lyrics that“are sure to get people on the dance floor. I think people will enjoy it, and I can see it becoming the next party popper for those who love their party music.”