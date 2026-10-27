Mika Singh Opens Up About Debate Over Artists Performing Despite Health Concerns Amid Daler Mehndi Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has shared his views on live performances and audience expectations amid the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi's performance at a religious event in Uttarakhand.

When asked whether artists should perform despite health concerns and whether they have a responsibility to deliver their best to fans, Mika said audiences are honest in expressing their reactions to a performance. He explained that audiences do not hesitate to voice their disappointment when they are not enjoying a show. According to him, fans may even ask an artist to change a song if they find the performance slow or boring.

“If someone doesn't like you, there are fans who hoot for you go get lost. This happens. I have a lot of hit songs, and sometimes, when I start singing a boring song, people ask me to change it. And the audience at Daler Mehndi's concert was enjoying, and Minister Sahib is only getting angry. The whole audience was enjoying the performance and dancing. You can watch the video. You can see the comments on Instagram. You can see the kind of respect the minister has received.”

Mika also spoke about how audiences respond to his popular tracks, saying that people often react enthusiastically to songs they enjoy.

“These days, when you give a poor performance, your fans are the ones who shout, 'Get out of here! We're not enjoying this.' It still happens to me that when I start singing a slow song, people walk away,” he said.

Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand drew attention after state minister Subodh Uniyal halted the show before it could conclude. The minister allegedly accused the singer of being intoxicated and lip-syncing at the Navratri event, which was held in a religious setting.

Following the incident, several members of the entertainment industry, including Mika Singh, Palash Sen, Kapil Sharma, Ila Arun, Anupam Kher, and Sudesh Lehri, came forward to express their support for Daler Mehndi.