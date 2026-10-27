Two-Day U'khand Assembly Session Underway Oppn Stages Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Gairsain (Chamoli), Oct 27 (IANS) The two-day Uttarakhand Assembly session began on Tuesday in Gairsain amid the protests by the Opposition Congress and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) over various problems being faced by the public in the Himalayan State.

The state government is scheduled to present a supplementary budget of approximately Rs 7,412 crore on the first day. The two-day session is expected to witness detailed discussions on financial proposals, legislative business and issues of public interest, with the possibility of heated exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The proceedings began with tributes to former Chief Minister late Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and former Minister late Heera Singh Bisht.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders staged a protest against the government. They tried to corner the government over a range of issues, including unemployment, inflation, law and order, and local concerns.

Police deployed security personnel and erected barricades at several locations.

A heated exchange took place between police and protesters in the Jangalchatti area.

Meanwhile, several UKD workers were allegedly stopped at Simli, around 40 kilometres from the Assembly, using barricades.

The workers raised slogans against the government and alleged that they were being prevented from holding a peaceful demonstration.

Meanwhile, along with the supplementary budget, the government is set to introduce eight bills during the session, making financial and legislative matters the key focus of proceedings.

As many as 31 MLAs have submitted 445 questions for the session, seeking answers from the government on a range of issues concerning the public and the state's development.

The questions are expected to bring several important matters to the floor of the House, with legislators seeking clarifications from the government on issues affecting their constituencies and the state as a whole.

Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri appealed to all political parties to extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the two-day session.

The Congress also remained absent from the Business Advisory Committee meeting.