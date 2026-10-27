Andhra Coast On High Alert As 'Very Severe' Cyclone Comes Hurtling

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 27 (IANS) Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' in the Bay of Bengal is hurtling towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, as the state machinery is on high alert to tackle the situation, with response teams, shelters, medical teams, power restoration crews, and relief supplies.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast close to Yanam on October 28 (Wednesday). Authorities have appealed to the public to stay indoors once winds rise and move to the nearest cyclone shelter if officials ask them to.

The sea will be very rough to phenomenal with a storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 m expected at landfall, highest near Kakinada and Yanam.

People have also been urged to stay away from the sea, rivers, tanks, and weak structures, and follow only official alerts from the State Disaster Management Authority and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Authorities have set up 2,131 cyclone shelters in 20 districts. Mobile alerts have reached about 2.07 crore subscribers in 18 districts, with swell-surge alerts to 6.9 lakh coastal subscribers.

Twelve teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in 14 districts, with one team of each in reserve.

Authorities have asked fishermen not to go to sea until October 29. Officials said all 30,043 fishing boats have returned to shore. Ports have hoisted cautionary signals.

According to an official note released at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the very severe cyclonic storm lies 215 km south-east of Visakhapatnam, moving west-north-west at a speed of 22 km per hour. Winds near the centre are up to 157 km per hour.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister V. Anitha, Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and the State Disaster Management Authority are monitoring the cyclone continuously.

It is likely to make landfall close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with winds of 130-160 kmph. The IMD has issued a red warning for Andhra Pradesh.

Wind speed along the coast on Tuesday morning was 40-50 kmph. The wind speed will increase to 70-80 kmph in the afternoon and 100-110 kmph from tonight. Strongest winds are likely at the time of landfall.

Heavy to very heavy rain, extremely heavy at isolated places, is likely till October 28 in north and central Andhra Pradesh. Five-day district averages of rainfall are the highest in Srikakulam (257 mm), Krishna (255 mm), Parvathipuram Manyam (227 mm), Visakhapatnam (214 mm), Eluru (203 mm) and Vizianagaram (202 mm). Rivers in the Nagavali and Vamsadhara basins are being watched closely.

A total of 1,354 police personnel, 128 fire teams and 92 fire tenders have been deployed.

According to the official note, 1,087 medical teams, 8,281 emergency beds, 1,274 ambulances and 21,536 anti-snake vials are ready. As many as 1,351 pregnant women due by October 30 are already in the hospitals.

Over 8,400 restoration workers are ready with material, said officials, adding that 2,613 water tankers, 2,430 generators and 4,448 RO plants are also ready.

A total of 14,686 ration shops hold two months of stock, with fuel and LPG for generators, towers and ambulances.

Advisories have reached 35.96 lakh farmers, and 291 shelters for livestock are ready. Welfare hostels are being watched, including 419 tribal hostels with 88,083 students.

A total of 550 JCBs and 596 power saws are placed with Roads and Buildings, and 1,079 minor irrigation tanks are under watch, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha held a teleconference with the Collectors of the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone. She said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the cyclone.

The Minister reviewed the cyclone situation and issued several key directives to the District Collectors. She said residents of coastal villages must be alerted in advance. She directed officials from all departments to work in coordination.