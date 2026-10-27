Courtesy Call On State Minister For Foreign Affairs NAKASONE By Mr. Toufik MILAT, Ambassador Of The People's Democratic Republic Of Algeria To Japan

On October 26, from 5:30 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. NAKASONE Yasutaka, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call from Mr. Toufik MILAT, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Japan.

At the outset, State Minister NAKASONE noted that, in light of the situation in the Middle East, the importance of North Africa and the Maghreb region is increasing. He also expressed his hope to further develop bilateral relations with Algeria, an important partner.In response, Ambassador Milat stated that he would like to deepen bilateral relations by holding the Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee Meeting and prompting new areas of cooperation, including in fields such as green hydrogen and startups.Both sides concurred on strengthening bilateral relations, building on the cooperative relationship established over many years.​ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.