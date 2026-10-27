South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Panel Report Probing Naval Exercise

​President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the panel report instituted to investigate the naval“Exercise MOSI III Will of Peace”. The President instituted the probe in February 2026, following circumstances surrounding the exercise that showed a failure to heed the President's instruction that the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran must no longer participate in the Chinese-led Exercise Will of Peace 2026 that took place in the South African waters.

The panel that conducted the probe was led by Justice Ngoepe, assisted by Justice M.M. Leeuw and R. Adm (JG) P.T. Duze. President Ramaphosa had directed the panel to finish its work and report to him within one (1) calendar month of its establishment. However, the panel was able to present a compelling cause for the period of its work to be extended.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his gratitude to Justice Ngoepe and all members of the panel for their dedication and diligence in carrying out their assigned mandate.

The President will be processing the report and carefully consider its recommendations. Due to national security considerations the work of the Panel including the report remains confidential.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.