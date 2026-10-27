Delhi Vs Bihar: Delhi Workers Spend Nearly Three Times More Than Urban Bihar Commuters - NHTS Survey Reveals Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026 revealed that workers in Delhi spend nearly three times as much as those in urban Bihar to commute to work.

The survey provided a state-wise breakdown of the average monthly cost per worker for trips to and from a fixed workplace.

Comparing the urban regions of Delhi and Bihar, the survey showed that Delhi recorded the highest average cost among all the states/UTs at ₹2081. Meanwhile, the cost in Bihar (urban) was recorded at ₹702.

In total (rural + urban), workers in Delhi spent an average of ₹2038 to travel to and from a fixed workplace, while in Bihar, the average cost was ₹469.

While the cost of commuting in Delhi (urban only Urban) is the highest at ₹2081, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest average at ₹2165 among those commuting in both rural and urban regions. Delhi was in second place at ₹2038.

The survey highlighted the wide differences in commuting costs across Indian states. Check the full state-wise breakdown of average travel cost here:

The average monthly expenditure on commuting to a fixed workplace is ₹785 per worker, according to data from the National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026.

According to the survey, urban workers incur a substantially higher average monthly cost of ₹1,044, compared with ₹612 for rural workers.

It also revealed gender disparity in worker travel spend. The survey showed male workers spend an average of ₹835 per month on fixed-workplace commutes compared to ₹533 per month for female workers.

The survey collected data on regular trips of one kilometer or more performed by Indian people. It aimed to collect information on the modes of transport they use, trip purposes, travel frequency, average cost of regular trips, and other related parameters.

Covering both rural and urban areas across all States and Union Territories of India, this nationwide survey will be a comprehensive benchmark for understanding characteristics of household travel behaviour in the country.