Politics With Michelle Grattan: Joe Hockey On How Trump Would Handle Defeat In The Midterms

MENAFN - The Conversation) Ahead of next week's midterm elections in the United States, the Trump administration is unpopular and the polls are bad. The Republicans are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives and could forfeit the Senate, as well.

Eyes everywhere are on these elections, not just for the outcome itself but especially for how President Donald Trump, whose unpredictability has shaken the world over the past two years, might react to the results.

Joe Hockey, who joins us on the podcast, is former Australian ambassador to Washington, and former treasurer in the Abbott government. He is now based in Washington with Bondi Partners, an advisory and investment firm he co-founded. He has been a close observer of both the first and second Trump administrations.

On present polling, Hockey says the Republicans are headed for a“shellacking” in the House, with a“very real chance” of losing the Senate, too.

In a non-compulsory voting system, there's usually low turnout in midterm elections. In this election,“the Republicans are competing with the couch – people who just stay at home”.

In terms of the issues at play, Hockey says cost of living is number one, two and three. The high cost of diesel flows right through the economy. And, after the administration's immigration crackdown, the disappearance of cheap labour provided by undocumented immigrants in certain parts of the country has meant“the cost of construction in particular [has gone up], but also the basics like cleaning and general services have gone up significantly”.

Hockey doesn't believe Trump would be particularly perturbed to lose the House and even the Senate:

Also, Hockey says, Trump is:

On the other hand, a hostile Congress would mean greater scrutiny, inquiries, subpoenas, adding up to“a massive distraction” for Trump:

Hockey predicts Trump will escalate the war against Iran after the midterms – but certainly not put American“boots on the ground”.