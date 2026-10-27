Russia Loses Another 1,400 Troops In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours
In addition, Russia has lost 12,448 tanks, 25,609 armored fighting vehicles, and 51,653 artillery systems (+21), multiple-launch rocket systems-2,241 (+2), air defense systems-1,727 (+1), aircraft -449, helicopters-356, ground-based robotic systems-3,025 (+7), operational-tactical-level UAVs-584,252 (+1,794), cruise missiles – 5,138, ships and boats – 35, submarines – 2, vehicles and tankers – 167,472 (+232), specialized equipment – 4,859 (+1).Read also: Russia n attack on Kyiv kills one person and injures 1
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 26, as of 10:00 p.m., 185 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines.
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